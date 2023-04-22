New Macs are Coming, Says Leak in Find My App Code

Summary:

Apple has added three new Mac models — Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14 — to the Find My app’s backend.

The code suggests that the new identifiers are for desktop Macs.

Apple is widely expected to unveil some new Macs at WWDC in June.

Three new Mac models have made their way into a Find My configuration file on Apple’s backend, as spotted by Nicolás Álvarez (via @aaronp613)

The new identifiers spotted in the code are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14. Sometime this week, all three were added to a list of devices on Apple’s backend that also includes Mac14,3 and Mac14,12 — the identifiers for the M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models Apple launched earlier this year.

Apple adding the new Mac models to its backend indicates that the tech giant is gearing up to launch them. However, since the company has started using generic, less descriptive model identifiers, it’s hard to infer what kind of Macs these could be.

There’s no word yet on how many different products these new identifiers belong to, either. All three could be for variants of the same product with different chips (like Mac14,3 and Mac14,12 for the M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models), or all three could belong to different Macs entirely — or somewhere in between.

That said, Apple added the unidentified Macs to a list of devices that have Find My’s “separation monitoring” disabled, suggesting that they are likely desktop models. Apple disables separation monitoring to get rid of the “You left your device behind” message from Find My for desktop machines that don’t need to be actively tracked.

Renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman reported last week that Apple is working on several new Macs, including a refreshed 24-inch iMac, the first Mac Pro with Apple Silicon, and two next-generation Mac Studio models. According to Gurman, Apple will unveil some of its new Macs around WWDC in June.

The most likely new Mac to debut at WWDC 2023, however, is a new 15-inch MacBook Air with some variant of Apple’s existing M2 chip. Which Mac line would you like to see Apple refresh next? Let us know in the comments below.