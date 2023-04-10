15-Inch MacBook Air Component Production Hints at WWDC 2023 Launch

According to display analyst Ross Young, ramped-up production of larger 15-inch MacBook Air displays suggests the notebook may see a release at WWDC in June (via MacRumors).

Young says that although the “precise launch timing” is not known at this time, it could happen in “late April/early May.” Previously, the analyst had predicted an April release.

However, since Apple is not holding a spring keynote event in April or May, it is more likely that the company will announce the new 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ at WWDC 2023 on June 5.

Earlier reports have suggested that Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, powered by an upcoming M3 chip, under the codename J515.

It is believed the new 15.5-inch MacBook Air will be sized somewhere between the 13.6-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It will, however, be slimmer, lighter, and more affordable than the larger Pro model.

In terms of design, there 2023 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ is expected to feature the same design as the current M2 model.

At last year’s WWDC, Apple unveiled its M2 chip that debuted in a new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.