Rogers: How to Set Up Multi-Factor Authentication for MyRogers

John Quintet
1 hour ago

The Rogers website recently added a banner at the top to inform customers of multi-factor authentication (MFA) available for MyRogers accounts, for added security.

In a recent Rogers Community Forums post, the company said, “as an added layer of security, we have introduced multi-factor authentication for MyRogers.”

MFA requires users to provide more than just their username and password when signing in to their accounts for the first time on a new device. In addition to these standard credentials, users will be asked to provide a second “factor” to verify their identity.

This second factor may include a smartphone or an email address, acting as an additional confirmation of the user’s identity.

Rogers recommends that users enable MFA on their accounts to further enhance security. Once enabled, users may be asked to provide a unique one-time passcode (OTP) when logging in to MyRogers. This OTP can be sent via text message or email, according to the user’s preference.

Rogers also advises users to use different passwords for their MyRogers account and email address to ensure optimal security.

To enable or disable MFA on a MyRogers account, users can follow these steps:

  • Navigate to the MyRogers Profile page and select the “Update MFA Settings” button.
  • Use the toggle On/Off button to enable or disable MFA.
  • Click the “Save changes” button to save any updates.
  • To discard changes, click the “X” in the top right corner.

A better idea would be to use a third-party OTP generator such as Google Authenticator or Authy for example, and not rely on text messages for getting codes, or even email.

Scammers keep targeting wireless customers and Rogers customers have fallen victim before. Telus offers 2-factor security with its My Telus app and also for Public Mobile. Bell doesn’t seem to offer multi-factor for its customers yet.

Have you set up multi-factor with Rogers for your MyRogers account?

