Apple TV+ Announces ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ Season 2

Apple TV+ has today announced a second season of critically acclaimed globe-trotting travel series “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy.”

Hosted and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy premiered globally earlier this year on Apple TV+ to rave reviews.

The second season of “The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy” follows Levy through Europe as he visits some of the continent’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations.

“After experiencing season one, I’ve come to realize it’s true what they say about travel broadening the mind,” says Eugene Levy.

“So I’m packing my suitcase once again and looking forward — with a healthy dose of trepidation — to whatever adventures lie in store.”

Having become a junior member of the world traveler club after confronting some of his long-held fears in season one, including poisonous snakes, harrowing helicopter rides and swimming in freezing lakes, Levy is feeling brave enough to take on an even bigger journey in season two.

Levy goes on to uncover hidden local gems with new friends and staying in remarkable and unique hotels along the way.

Join him for this all-new eye-opening adventure, exclusively on Apple TV+.