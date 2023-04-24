Wealthsimple Promo: Get Free AirPods Pro 2 if You Deposit $40,000

A new Wealthsimple promo says you can get a free pair of AirPods Pro 2, if you move $40,000 into one of your accounts with the company (no, this is not a joke).

According to a Facebook ad seen by iPhone in Canada, Toronto-based Wealthsimple says “move at least $40,000+ from your bank or brokerage to Wealthsimple and get the newest AirPods Pro as a reward.”

Many of the top comments sarcastically responded it was a “great deal” and that the reward for transferring in a hefty $40,000 should be more than AirPods Pro 2, which are only worth $329.

The promo started on April 20, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. ET and goes until May 19, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Participants need to deposit the cash into their Wealthsimple Stocks & ETFs, Managed Investing, Crypto, Save, or Cash account.

Once that’s done, Wealthsimple will mail you a set of AirPods Pro 2.

Now the kicker? Wealthsimple’s fine print says those participating for free AirPods Pro 2 must maintain their net deposits across their Wealthsimple accounts for 365 days from May 19, or the value of the earbuds ($329) may be deducted from your final withdrawal amount or “recovered” by the company.

Wealthsimple offers automated investing tools and is used by over 3 million Canadians. Who’s jumping on this promo?