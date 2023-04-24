Wealthsimple Promo: Get Free AirPods Pro 2 if You Deposit $40,000

IIC Deals
9 seconds ago

Wealthsimple airpods pro

A new Wealthsimple promo says you can get a free pair of AirPods Pro 2, if you move $40,000 into one of your accounts with the company (no, this is not a joke).

According to a Facebook ad seen by iPhone in Canada, Toronto-based Wealthsimple says “move at least $40,000+ from your bank or brokerage to Wealthsimple and get the newest AirPods Pro as a reward.”

Many of the top comments sarcastically responded it was a “great deal” and that the reward for transferring in a hefty $40,000 should be more than AirPods Pro 2, which are only worth $329.

The promo started on April 20, 2023 at 12:01 a.m. ET and goes until May 19, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Participants need to deposit the cash into their Wealthsimple Stocks & ETFs, Managed Investing, Crypto, Save, or Cash account.

Once that’s done, Wealthsimple will mail you a set of AirPods Pro 2.

Now the kicker? Wealthsimple’s fine print says those participating for free AirPods Pro 2 must maintain their net deposits across their Wealthsimple accounts for 365 days from May 19, or the value of the earbuds ($329) may be deducted from your final withdrawal amount or “recovered” by the company.

Wealthsimple offers automated investing tools and is used by over 3 million Canadians. Who’s jumping on this promo?

Other articles in the category: Deals

Buy Lindt Chocolate, Get Crave Free for 1 Month

If you have a sweet tooth you can nab 1 month of Bell Media’s streaming service, Crave, for free. A new promo with Lindt chocolates says you can get one month free for buying (and eating) chocolate. With your New Year’s resolutions well behind you (good attempt, again), Lindt says if you buy any 2...
IIC Deals
3 days ago

Apple Refurbished iPad Pro (2nd Gen) Back in Stock for $649

Apple has restocked its iPad Pro (2nd gen) 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi for $649 on its website. This iPad Pro debuted back in March 2020, has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and 7MP FaceTime camera (no Center Stage support). Powered by the A12Z Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture and a Neural...
IIC Deals
3 days ago

Jackery 1000 Pro: A Solar Generator Worth Buying

There's nothing quite as frustrating as running out of power at home or during an outdoor adventure. Enter solar generators, a popular and eco-friendly alternative to traditional gas generators. They offer the advantage of being much quieter while reducing your carbon footprint. The Jackery 1000 Pro is a cutting-edge portable power solution that addresses these...
IIC Deals
3 days ago