What’s New on Crave: May 2023

Bell Media has released its list of new shows and movies coming to Crave for May 2023.

Highlights include all seasons of The Office, while HBO’s White House Plumbers debuts on May 1 as well. As for big movies about to stream, Minions: The Rise of the Gru (I fell asleep to this in the theatre) streams on May 19, along with the premiere of Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

Check out the full listings below showing what’s coming to Crave in May 2023:

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER , Season 10, Episode 10 (May 1)

, Season 10, Episode 10 (May 1) HBO Series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS , Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (May 1 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 1 *Series Premiere* (May 1 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Documentary 1000% ME: GROWING UP MIXED (May 2 at 9 p.m. ET)

(May 2 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max Series FIRED ON MARS , Episode 5-6 (May 4)

, Episode 5-6 (May 4) HBO Max Series LOVE & DEATH , Episode 4 (May 4)

, Episode 4 (May 4) HBO Max Series THE OTHER TWO , Season 3, Episode 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 4)

, Season 3, Episode 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 4) HBO Series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW , Season 4, Episode 4 (May 5 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 4 (May 5 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER , Season 21, Episode 14 (May 6)

, Season 21, Episode 14 (May 6) HBO Series 100 FOOT WAVE , Season 2, Episode 4 (May 7 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 4 (May 7 at 8 p.m. ET) HBO Series SUCCESSION , Season 4, Episode 7 (May 7 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 7 (May 7 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series BARRY , Season 4, Episode 5 (May 7 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 5 (May 7 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE , Season 2, Episode 3 (May 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 3 (May 7 at 10:30 p.m. ET) HBO Series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS , Episode 2 (May 8 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 2 (May 8 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max Series FIRED ON MARS , Episode 7-8 *Finale* (May 11)

, Episode 7-8 *Finale* (May 11) HBO Max Series LOVE & DEATH , Episode 5 (May 11)

, Episode 5 (May 11) HBO Max Series THE OTHER TWO , Season 3, Episode 3-4 (May 11)

, Season 3, Episode 3-4 (May 11) HBO Series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW , Season 4, Episode 5 (May 12 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 5 (May 12 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER , Season 21, Episode 15 (May 13)

, Season 21, Episode 15 (May 13) HBO Series 100 FOOT WAVE , Season 2, Episode 5 (May 14 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 5 (May 14 at 8 p.m. ET) HBO Series SUCCESSION , Season 4, Episode 8 (May 14 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 8 (May 14 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series BARRY , Season 4, Episode 6 (May 14 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 6 (May 14 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE , Season 2, Episode 4 (May 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 4 (May 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET) HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER , Season 10, Episode 11 (May 15)

, Season 10, Episode 11 (May 15) HBO Series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS , Episode 3 (May 15 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 3 (May 15 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series ANGEL CITY , Season 1, Episode 1-3 *Series Premiere* (May 16)

, Season 1, Episode 1-3 *Series Premiere* (May 16) HBO Max Series LOVE & DEATH , Episode 6 (May 18)

, Episode 6 (May 18) HBO Max Series THE OTHER TWO , Season 3, Episode 5-6 (May 18)

, Season 3, Episode 5-6 (May 18) HBO Max Series A BLACK LADY SKETCH SHOW , Season 4, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 19 at 11 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 19 at 11 p.m. ET) HBO Series REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER , Season 21, Episode 16 (May 20)

, Season 21, Episode 16 (May 20) HBO Documentary LOVE TO LOVE YOU, DONNA SUMMER (May 20 at 8 p.m. ET)

(May 20 at 8 p.m. ET) HBO Series 100 FOOT WAVE , Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 21 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 21 at 8 p.m. ET) HBO Series SUCCESSION , Season 4, Episode 9 (May 21 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 9 (May 21 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series BARRY , Season 4, Episode 7 (May 21 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 7 (May 21 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE , Season 2, Episode 5 (May 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 5 (May 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET) HBO Series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER , Season 10, Episode 12 (May 22)

, Season 10, Episode 12 (May 22) HBO Series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS , Episode 4 (May 22 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 4 (May 22 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Max Series LOVE & DEATH , Episode 7 *Finale* (May 25)

, Episode 7 *Finale* (May 25) HBO Max Series THE OTHER TWO , Season 3, Episode 7 (May 25)

, Season 3, Episode 7 (May 25) HBO Series SUCCESSION , Season 4, Episode 10 *Series Finale* (May 28 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 10 *Series Finale* (May 28 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Series BARRY , Season 4, Episode 8 *Series Finale* (May 28 at 10 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 8 *Series Finale* (May 28 at 10 p.m. ET) HBO Series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE , Season 2, Episode 6-7 *Season Finale* (May 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET)

, Season 2, Episode 6-7 *Season Finale* (May 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET) HBO Series WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS , Episode 5 *Finale* (May 29 at 9 p.m. ET)

, Episode 5 *Finale* (May 29 at 9 p.m. ET) HBO Original Movie REALITY (May 29 at 10:05 p.m. ET)

Movies

AMSTERDAM (May 5)

(May 5) BRIAN AND CHARLES (May 5)

(May 5) THE PRINCE OF FITTING IN *Canadian Title* (May 5)

*Canadian Title* (May 5) THE FATHER (May 12)

(May 12) ROGUE AGENT (May 12)

(May 12) BODY PARTS (May 15)

(May 15) BULLET PROOF (May 19)

(May 19) MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU (May 19)

(May 19) THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (May 19)

(May 19) R.I.P.D. 2: THE RISE OF THE DAMNED (May 19)

(May 19) SHREK THE THIRD (May 19)

(May 19) WHITNEY HOUSTON: I WANNA DANCE WITH SOMEBODY (May 19)

(May 19) SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS (May 23)

(May 23) THE BOSS BABY (May 26)

(May 26) MARVELOUS AND THE BLACK HOLE (May 26)

(May 26) MINARI (May 26)

(May 26) THE AMITYVILLE CURSE *Canadian Title* (May 28)

Crave – Complete Listings

Highlighted Programming

THE OFFICE , Season 1-9 (May 1)

, Season 1-9 (May 1) THE VOICE , Season 23, Episode 14 (May 2)

, Season 23, Episode 14 (May 2) MRS. DAVIS , Season 1, Episode 6 (May 4)

, Season 1, Episode 6 (May 4) Crave Original Series EVOLVING VEGAN , Season 1, Episode 6 *Canadian Title* *Season Finale* (May 4 at 8 p.m. ET)

Original Series , Season 1, Episode 6 *Canadian Title* *Season Finale* (May 4 at 8 p.m. ET) CTV Original Series SHELVED , Season 1 *Canadian Title* (May 5)

, Season 1 *Canadian Title* (May 5) Comedy Central’s STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS , Season 2, Episode 23 (May 5)

, Season 2, Episode 23 (May 5) COUPLES THERAPY , Season 3, Episode 12-13 (May 5)

, Season 3, Episode 12-13 (May 5) YELLOWJACKETS , Season 2, Episode 6 (May 5)

, Season 2, Episode 6 (May 5) VICE , Season 4, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (May 7 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (May 7 at 8 p.m. ET) THE VOICE , Season 23, Episode 15 (May 9)

, Season 23, Episode 15 (May 9) MRS. DAVIS , Season 1, Episode 7 (May 11)

, Season 1, Episode 7 (May 11) Comedy Central’s DIGMAN! , Season 1 (May 12)

, Season 1 (May 12) MTV Series JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION , Season 6A, Episode 1-15 (May 12)

, Season 6A, Episode 1-15 (May 12) CTV Original Series THE SPENCER SISTERS , Season 1 (May 12)

, Season 1 (May 12) Comedy Central’s STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS , Season 3, Episode 24 (May 12)

, Season 3, Episode 24 (May 12) COUPLE’S THERAPY , Season 3, Episode 14-15 (May 12)

, Season 3, Episode 14-15 (May 12) YELLOWJACKETS , Season 2, Episode 7 (May 12)

, Season 2, Episode 7 (May 12) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 8, Episode 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 12)

, Season 8, Episode 1-2 *Season Premiere* (May 12) VICE , Season 4, Episode 2 (May 14 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 2 (May 14 at 8 p.m. ET) THE VOICE , Season 23, Episode 16 (May 16)

, Season 23, Episode 16 (May 16) Crave Original Series SISTERS , Season 1 *Canadian Title* (May 17)

Original Series , Season 1 *Canadian Title* (May 17) MRS. DAVIS , Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (May 18)

, Season 1, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (May 18) MTV Series JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION – REUNION: PART 1 , Season 6A, Episode 16 (May 19)

, Season 6A, Episode 16 (May 19) Crave Original Special LETTERKENNY: MAY 2-4 *Canadian Title* (May 19)

Original Special *Canadian Title* (May 19) Comedy Central Series STEPHEN COLBERT PRESENTS TOONING OUT THE NEWS , Season 3, Episode 25 *Season Finale* (May 19)

, Season 3, Episode 25 *Season Finale* (May 19) COUPLE’S THERAPY , Season 3, Episode 16-17 (May 19)

, Season 3, Episode 16-17 (May 19) YELLOWJACKETS , Season 2, Episode 8 (May 19)

, Season 2, Episode 8 (May 19) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 8, Episode 3 (May 19)

, Season 8, Episode 3 (May 19) VICE , Season 4, Episode 3 (May 19 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 3 (May 19 at 8 p.m. ET) THE VOICE , Season 23, Episode 17 (May 23)

, Season 23, Episode 17 (May 23) THE VOICE , Season 23, Episode 18 *Season Finale* (May 24)

, Season 23, Episode 18 *Season Finale* (May 24) MTV Series JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION – REUNION: PART 2 , Season 6A, Episode 17 (May 26)

, Season 6A, Episode 17 (May 26) Crave Original Series LITTLE BIRD , Episode 1 *Canadian Title* (May 26)

Original Series , Episode 1 *Canadian Title* (May 26) COUPLE’S THERAPY , Season 3, Episode 18 *Season Finale* (May 26)

, Season 3, Episode 18 *Season Finale* (May 26) YELLOWJACKETS , Season 2, Episode 9 *Season Finale* (May 26)

, Season 2, Episode 9 *Season Finale* (May 26) RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE: ALL STARS , Season 8, Episode 4 (May 26)

, Season 8, Episode 4 (May 26) VICE , Season 4, Episode 4 (May 28 at 8 p.m. ET)

, Season 4, Episode 4 (May 28 at 8 p.m. ET) Crave Original Series DARK SIDE OF THE RING, Season 4 (May 30 at 10 p.m. ET)

STARZ Programming

THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT *Canadian Title* (May 2)

*Canadian Title* (May 2) BAD LIEUTENANT (1992) (May 5)

(May 5) BIG DADDY (May 5)

(May 5) BLINDSPOTTING , Season 2, Episode 5 (May 5)

, Season 2, Episode 5 (May 5) CONTAGION (2011) (May 5)

(May 5) GET OUT (May 5)

(May 5) THE HONEYMOON (May 5)

(May 5) JOHN Q (May 5)

(May 5) KICK-ASS (May 5)

(May 5) MINX , Season 1 (May 5)

, Season 1 (May 5) POWERBOOK II: GHOST , Season 3, Episode 8 (May 5)

, Season 3, Episode 8 (May 5) BLINDSPOTTING , Season 2, Episode 6 (May 12)

, Season 2, Episode 6 (May 12) EMBRACE THE VAMPIRE (1995) (May 12)

(May 12) JOE (May 12)

(May 12) KNOCKED UP (May 12)

(May 12) A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (May 12)

(May 12) MAID IN MANHATTAN (May 12)

(May 12) PREY FOR THE DEVIL (May 12)

(May 12) 50 FIRST DATES (May 19)

(May 19) ANGRY NEIGHBORS (May 19)

(May 19) BLINDSPOTTING , Season 2, Episode 7 (May 19)

, Season 2, Episode 7 (May 19) CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2000) (May 19)

(May 19) EDGE OF TOMORROW (May 19)

(May 19) EVAN ALMIGHTY (May 19)

(May 19) THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (May 19)

(May 19) POWER BOOK II: GHOST , Season 3, Episode 9 (May 19)

, Season 3, Episode 9 (May 19) THE SCORPION KING (May 19)

(May 19) SHREK THE THIRD (May 19)

(May 19) THE BOSS BABY (May 26)

(May 26) BLINDSPOTTING , Season 2, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (May 26)

, Season 2, Episode 8 *Season Finale* (May 26) BUFFALO ’66 (May 26)

(May 26) EMPIRE OF THE SUN (May 26)

(May 26) THE FIFTH ELEMENT (May 26)

(May 26) JOY DIVISION (May 26)

(May 26) MY BEST FRIEND’S WEDDING (1997) (May 26)

(May 26) POWER BOOK II: GHOST , Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (May 26)

, Season 3, Episode 10 *Season Finale* (May 26) RUN THIS WORLD , Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (May 26)

, Season 2, Episode 1 *Season Premiere* (May 26) SLAP SHOT (May 26)

(May 26) TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (May 26)

LAST CHANCE PROGRAMMING