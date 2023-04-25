What’s New on Prime Video Canada: May 2023
Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its slate of new shows and movies coming in May 2023.
You will be able to stream new episodes of the high-stakes spy-drama, Citadel, the Amazon Original comedy specials, Zarna Garg: One In A Billion and Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much.
Also streaming this month are Oscar films, including Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning performance in The Whale, Sarah Polley’s Academy Award-winning Best Adapted Screenplay, Women Talking, Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness and more.
May also brings John Wick: Chapter 4 for rent on Prime Video, no membership needed.
Check out the full list to see what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in May 2023:
May 1
- Jodi
May 2
- Jimmy Yang: Guess How Much? (Amazon Original)
May 5
- Poker Face
- Triangle Of Sadness (Exclusive Content)
- Hasta La Madre Del Día De Las Madres (Amazon Original)
May 6
- M3GAN (Exclusive Content)
- ONEFC ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III
May 7
- Collide
May 10
- Bowie: Moonage Daydream (Exclusive Content)
- Hello Kitty Super Style S3 (Amazon Original)
- La Vida Despues Del Reality (Exclusive Content)
May 11
- Ride on Time S5
- Dahaad S1 (Amazon Original)
May 12
- The Enforcer
- De Viaje Con Los Derbez S3 (Amazon Original)
- The Men’s Club Next Chapter (Exclusive Content)
- The Legend & Butterfly
May 13
- Igor Guimaraes Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)
May 15
- Veeran
May 16
- Zarna Garg: One in A Billion (Amazon Original)
May 17
- Modern Love Chennai (Amazon Original)
May 18
- Shrek the Third
- Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Ferragnez S2 (Amazon Original)
- Neelavelicham
May 19
- The Whale (Exclusive Content)
May 20
- Ram
May 24
- James May: Oh Cook Season 2 (Amazon Original)
- Bhola
May 25
- Cold Pursuit
- Serenity
- A+ (Exclusive Content)
May 26
- The Offering
- Libre De Reír (Amazon Original)
- Battle On Buka Street
- The Gryphon (Amazon Original)
May 28
- Women Talking (Exclusive Content)
May 30
- Rodeo
- Hustle
- Desecration
- Tiger’s Tail
- In Bed with The Pedros
- Sista
Also coming to Prime Video Channels this month are the following:
- Bachelor in Paradise Canada S2 on Citytv+ (5/9)
- Fear the Walking Dead S8 on AMC+ (5/11)
- Prey for the Devil on STARZ (5/12)
- The Family Stallone on Paramount+ (5/17)
- Happy Valley S3 on AMC+ and Acorn TV (5/22)
- Mayans MC S5 on Citytv+ (5/25)
- Bupkis S1 on STACKTV (5/26)
Finally, here is a list of content leaving Amazon Prime Video in May:
- May 5: Wayne
- May 7: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
- May 19: Commando 2: The Black Money Trail
- May 24: Naked Singularity
- May 29: Wrong Turn
- May 30: Noor
