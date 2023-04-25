What’s New on Prime Video Canada: May 2023

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its slate of new shows and movies coming in May 2023.

You will be able to stream new episodes of the high-stakes spy-drama, Citadel, the Amazon Original comedy specials, Zarna Garg: One In A Billion and Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much.

Also streaming this month are Oscar films, including Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning performance in The Whale, Sarah Polley’s Academy Award-winning Best Adapted Screenplay, Women Talking, Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness and more.

May also brings John Wick: Chapter 4 for rent on Prime Video, no membership needed.

Check out the full list to see what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in May 2023:

May 1

  • Jodi

May 2

  • Jimmy Yang: Guess How Much? (Amazon Original)

May 5

  • Poker Face
  • Triangle Of Sadness (Exclusive Content)
  • Hasta La Madre Del Día De Las Madres (Amazon Original)

May 6

  • M3GAN (Exclusive Content)
  • ONEFC ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III

May 7

  • Collide

May 10

  • Bowie: Moonage Daydream (Exclusive Content)
  • Hello Kitty Super Style S3 (Amazon Original)
  • La Vida Despues Del Reality (Exclusive Content)

May 11

  • Ride on Time S5
  • Dahaad S1 (Amazon Original)

May 12

  • The Enforcer
  • De Viaje Con Los Derbez S3 (Amazon Original)
  • The Men’s Club Next Chapter (Exclusive Content)
  • The Legend & Butterfly

May 13

  • Igor Guimaraes Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)

May 15

  • Veeran

May 16

  • Zarna Garg: One in A Billion (Amazon Original)

May 17

  • Modern Love Chennai (Amazon Original)

May 18

  • Shrek the Third
  • Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
  • The Ferragnez S2 (Amazon Original)
  • Neelavelicham

May 19

  • The Whale (Exclusive Content)

May 20

  • Ram

May 24

  • James May: Oh Cook Season 2 (Amazon Original)
  • Bhola

May 25

  • Cold Pursuit
  • Serenity
  • A+ (Exclusive Content)

May 26

  • The Offering
  • Libre De Reír (Amazon Original)
  • Battle On Buka Street
  • The Gryphon (Amazon Original)

May 28

  • Women Talking (Exclusive Content)

May 30

  • Rodeo
  • Hustle
  • Desecration
  • Tiger’s Tail
  • In Bed with The Pedros
  • Sista

Also coming to Prime Video Channels this month are the following:

  • Bachelor in Paradise Canada S2 on Citytv+ (5/9)
  • Fear the Walking Dead S8 on AMC+ (5/11)
  • Prey for the Devil on STARZ (5/12)
  • The Family Stallone on Paramount+ (5/17)
  • Happy Valley S3 on AMC+ and Acorn TV (5/22)
  • Mayans MC S5 on Citytv+ (5/25)
  • Bupkis S1 on STACKTV (5/26)

Finally, here is a list of content leaving Amazon Prime Video in May:

  • May 5: Wayne
  • May 7: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
  • May 19: Commando 2: The Black Money Trail
  • May 24: Naked Singularity
  • May 29: Wrong Turn
  • May 30: Noor

