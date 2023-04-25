What’s New on Prime Video Canada: May 2023

Amazon’s Prime Video has announced its slate of new shows and movies coming in May 2023.

You will be able to stream new episodes of the high-stakes spy-drama, Citadel, the Amazon Original comedy specials, Zarna Garg: One In A Billion and Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much.

Also streaming this month are Oscar films, including Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning performance in The Whale, Sarah Polley’s Academy Award-winning Best Adapted Screenplay, Women Talking, Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness and more.

May also brings John Wick: Chapter 4 for rent on Prime Video, no membership needed.

Check out the full list to see what’s coming to Prime Video Canada in May 2023:

May 1

Jodi

May 2

Jimmy Yang: Guess How Much? (Amazon Original)

May 5

Poker Face

Triangle Of Sadness (Exclusive Content)

Hasta La Madre Del Día De Las Madres (Amazon Original)

May 6

M3GAN (Exclusive Content)

ONEFC ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III

May 7

Collide

May 10

Bowie: Moonage Daydream (Exclusive Content)

Hello Kitty Super Style S3 (Amazon Original)

La Vida Despues Del Reality (Exclusive Content)

May 11

Ride on Time S5

Dahaad S1 (Amazon Original)

May 12

The Enforcer

De Viaje Con Los Derbez S3 (Amazon Original)

The Men’s Club Next Chapter (Exclusive Content)

The Legend & Butterfly

May 13

Igor Guimaraes Comedy Special (Exclusive Content)

May 15

Veeran

May 16

Zarna Garg: One in A Billion (Amazon Original)

May 17

Modern Love Chennai (Amazon Original)

May 18

Shrek the Third

Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Ferragnez S2 (Amazon Original)

Neelavelicham

May 19

The Whale (Exclusive Content)

May 20

Ram

May 24

James May: Oh Cook Season 2 (Amazon Original)

Bhola

May 25

Cold Pursuit

Serenity

A+ (Exclusive Content)

May 26

The Offering

Libre De Reír (Amazon Original)

Battle On Buka Street

The Gryphon (Amazon Original)

May 28

Women Talking (Exclusive Content)

May 30

Rodeo

Hustle

Desecration

Tiger’s Tail

In Bed with The Pedros

Sista

Also coming to Prime Video Channels this month are the following:

Bachelor in Paradise Canada S2 on Citytv+ (5/9)

Fear the Walking Dead S8 on AMC+ (5/11)

Prey for the Devil on STARZ (5/12)

The Family Stallone on Paramount+ (5/17)

Happy Valley S3 on AMC+ and Acorn TV (5/22)

Mayans MC S5 on Citytv+ (5/25)

Bupkis S1 on STACKTV (5/26)

Finally, here is a list of content leaving Amazon Prime Video in May:

May 5: Wayne

May 7: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

May 19: Commando 2: The Black Money Trail

May 24: Naked Singularity

May 29: Wrong Turn

May 30: Noor

