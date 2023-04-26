Apple Mother’s Day Gift Guide Now Available

Apple has launched its Mother’s Day gift guide for 2023, offering a variety of ideas of what to buy mom for her special day of the year.

“Giving is in full bloom,” says Apple’s website. “Celebrate whoever you call Mom with a fresh take on Mother’s Day gifts. Surprise them with iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, and more.”

There are three sections on the gift guide: Fresh Picks, Make it Mom’s and Easy Favourites.

Fresh Picks offer the latest and greatest products including iPhone 14 Pro, HomePod, Apple Watch Series 8 and yellow iPhone 14.

Make it Mom’s suggests personalized gifts such as engraving for AirPods Pro, iPad, Apple Pencil and AirTags.

Easy Favourites offers gift ideas such as Apple Watch SE, (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band, iPhone 14 Pro Leather Case with MagSafe, HomePod mini and Smart Folio for iPad and other case and AirTag accessories.

Apple says shopping for Mother’s Day on its website offers fast delivery options (such as two-hour delivery from an Apple Store) or easy pickup from a retail store.

Click here to shop Apple.ca for Mother’s Day to get your gifts in time.