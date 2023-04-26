Celebrate National Bubble Tea Day in Canada with DoorDash

Canadians can celebrate National Bubble Tea Day this Sunday, April 30, by ordering their favorite sweet tea drink with tasty toppings and fun flavours via DoorDash.

Bubble Tea, also known as Boba Tea, is a Taiwanese drink that’s seen increased popularity in recent years because of its unique taste and flavour choices.

To celebrate Bubble Tea Day, DoorDash is also some sharing interesting insights into consumer trends on “allll things Bubble Tea.”

According to the latest DoorDash data, Canadians are opting for popular toppings like tapioca, lychee jelly, and coconut jelly. Classic and taro flavours continue to top the list of most ordered Bubble Tea flavours.

Quebec and Ontario had the most Bubble Tea orders placed this year, followed by Alberta and British Columbia.

Check out some interesting DoorDash Bubble Tea trends in Canada below, and let us know your favourite combo in the comments section.

Top Bubble Tea Flavours in Canada

Original

Taro

Mango

Avocado

Iskrambol

Coconut

Peach Green Tea

Brown Sugar

Smoothies

Black Sugar

Top Bubble Tea Flavours by Province

Alberta

Original

Fresh Fruit

Mango

British Columbia

Brown Sugar Milk

Black Sugar Milk

Creamy

Manitoba

Taro

Avocado

Iskrambol

New Brunswick

Original

Strawberry

Taro

Newfoundland and Labrador

Okinawa Milk Tea

Brown Sugar

Taro

Nova Scotia

Fruit

Milk

Honeydew

Ontario

Taro

Mango

Strawberry

Prince Edward Island

Brown Sugar

Original

Brown Sugar Latte

Quebec

Original

Peach Green Tea

Taro

Saskatchewan

Fresh smoothies

Basil

Italian Sodas

Top City with the Most Bubble Tea orders

Montreal

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Calgary

Toronto

Temperature control

No Ice

Hot

Cold

Regular

Less Ice

The data also shows dinner as the most popular time for ordering Bubble Tea, followed by mid afternoon, and lunch time.