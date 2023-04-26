Celebrate National Bubble Tea Day in Canada with DoorDash
Canadians can celebrate National Bubble Tea Day this Sunday, April 30, by ordering their favorite sweet tea drink with tasty toppings and fun flavours via DoorDash.
Bubble Tea, also known as Boba Tea, is a Taiwanese drink that’s seen increased popularity in recent years because of its unique taste and flavour choices.
To celebrate Bubble Tea Day, DoorDash is also some sharing interesting insights into consumer trends on “allll things Bubble Tea.”
According to the latest DoorDash data, Canadians are opting for popular toppings like tapioca, lychee jelly, and coconut jelly. Classic and taro flavours continue to top the list of most ordered Bubble Tea flavours.
Quebec and Ontario had the most Bubble Tea orders placed this year, followed by Alberta and British Columbia.
Check out some interesting DoorDash Bubble Tea trends in Canada below, and let us know your favourite combo in the comments section.
Top Bubble Tea Flavours in Canada
- Original
- Taro
- Mango
- Avocado
- Iskrambol
- Coconut
- Peach Green Tea
- Brown Sugar
- Smoothies
- Black Sugar
Top Bubble Tea Flavours by Province
- Alberta
- Original
- Fresh Fruit
- Mango
- British Columbia
- Brown Sugar Milk
- Black Sugar Milk
- Creamy
- Manitoba
- Taro
- Avocado
- Iskrambol
- New Brunswick
- Original
- Strawberry
- Taro
- Newfoundland and Labrador
- Okinawa Milk Tea
- Brown Sugar
- Taro
- Nova Scotia
- Fruit
- Milk
- Honeydew
- Ontario
- Taro
- Mango
- Strawberry
- Prince Edward Island
- Brown Sugar
- Original
- Brown Sugar Latte
- Quebec
- Original
- Peach Green Tea
- Taro
- Saskatchewan
- Fresh smoothies
- Basil
- Italian Sodas
Top City with the Most Bubble Tea orders
- Montreal
- Winnipeg
- Vancouver
- Calgary
- Toronto
Temperature control
- No Ice
- Hot
- Cold
- Regular
- Less Ice
The data also shows dinner as the most popular time for ordering Bubble Tea, followed by mid afternoon, and lunch time.