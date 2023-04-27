Grand Mountain Adventure+ Launching on Apple Arcade April 28

Launching on Friday, April 28, Grand Mountain Adventure+ will be available on Apple Arcade. Subscribers to Apple’s gaming service can explore the mountains in this new open-world skiing and snowboarding title.

Announced earlier this month, Grand Mountain Adventure+ is making its way to Apple Arcade. Created by Swedish developers ToppLuva AB, Grand Mountain Adventure+ offers a vast playground for players to explore and test their skills. In the game, players can slalom down tracks, attempt perfect runs, and complete various challenges.

“Your journey starts at the charming Hirschalm ski resort, nestled in the heart of the Alps,” the description of the game reads. “Strap on your skis or snowboard and head to the lift while picking up the basics like turning and jumping. After taking the lift up to Almhütte you get to try your first slalom challenge”

Grand Mountain Adventure+ features 11 “huge open-world mountains to explore.” Plus, players will have access to over 200 challenges. 14 types of challenges are spread across the game including Super G, Slopestyle, Freeride, and Big Air. Players will have to master the game’s trick system, encompassing flips, spins, corks, rails, combos, and more. ToppLuva AB estimates that there is roughly 40 hours of core gameplay for those hoping to complete everything.

On top of that, Grand Mountain Adventure+ features a multiplayer system, supporting up to 16 players. With local multiplayer enabled over Wifi, players can challenge one another across the various courses. If competitive isn’t much of your scene, Grand Mountain Adventure+ includes a more peaceful Zen mode to discover. 6n5 y

On top of the inclusion of Grand Mountain Adventure+, Apple announces that Cornsweeper is being delayed from its April 28 release. According to the company, the game “will now be launching at a later date to ensure that the final game meets the vision Jamaican solo developer wbuttr set out to create.”

A number of Apple Arcade titles are receiving updates on Friday including:

Apple Arcade is available in Canada for $5.99 per month.