Apple M2 iPad Pro Deal Saves You Up to $450 Off

Apple’s M2 iPad Pro was announced last fall and now we’re starting to see some hefty discounts on the pro-level tablet.

Right now, Costco.ca has a sale on the latest M2 iPad Pro, offering up to $450 off, depending on the configuration.

The 256GB iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi is on sale for $300 off down to $928.99 (item #2323666), a sale that started yesterday, offering 24% off. This is regularly priced at $1229 on Apple’s website and Amazon.ca.

As for the 512GB iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi, it’s been slashed by $450 down to $1,448.99 (item #2323246), currently only available in silver online. This discount works out to 24% off the latest M2 iPad Pro. This is regularly priced at $1,898 on Amazon.ca.

Powered by the latest M2 chip, these iPad Pro models offer 15% faster performance than their predecessors. You also get a new “hover” feature for Apple Pencil 2, which allows the stylus to be detected up to 12mm above the display. You also get faster Wi-Fi 6E networking too.

These iPad Pro models might be cheaper at your local warehouse. Just call them and ask to see if the item numbers we stated above are in stock or not.

These iPad Pro deals end on April 30, 2023, according to Costco’s website. We saw a similar sale back in March from Costco, but this time around more models are on sale and up to $450 off.

Click here to see the differences between the M2 iPad Pro versus the M1 iPad Pro.