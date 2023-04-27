Apple M2 iPad Pro Deal Saves You Up to $450 Off

IIC Deals
2 mins ago

Apple’s M2 iPad Pro was announced last fall and now we’re starting to see some hefty discounts on the pro-level tablet.

Right now, Costco.ca has a sale on the latest M2 iPad Pro, offering up to $450 off, depending on the configuration.

The 256GB iPad Pro 11-inch Wi-Fi is on sale for $300 off down to $928.99 (item #2323666), a sale that started yesterday, offering 24% off. This is regularly priced at $1229 on Apple’s website and Amazon.ca.

As for the 512GB iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi, it’s been slashed by $450 down to $1,448.99 (item #2323246), currently only available in silver online. This discount works out to 24% off the latest M2 iPad Pro. This is regularly priced at $1,898 on Amazon.ca.

Powered by the latest M2 chip, these iPad Pro models offer 15% faster performance than their predecessors. You also get a new “hover” feature for Apple Pencil 2, which allows the stylus to be detected up to 12mm above the display. You also get faster Wi-Fi 6E networking too.

These iPad Pro models might be cheaper at your local warehouse. Just call them and ask to see if the item numbers we stated above are in stock or not.

These iPad Pro deals end on April 30, 2023, according to Costco’s website. We saw a similar sale back in March from Costco, but this time around more models are on sale and up to $450 off.

Click here to see the differences between the M2 iPad Pro versus the M1 iPad Pro.

Other articles in the category: Deals

planhub

Here are Cellphone Plan Changes: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from April 26

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: Samsung phone deals: Samsung Galaxy...
IIC Deals
23 hours ago

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Just Went on Sale for 10% Off

Apple’s AirPods 2 earphones just went on sale, offering a discount on the latest in-ear earbuds from the iPhone maker. The sale for Apple AirPods 2 just happened on Monday morning, with the price dropping by 10% or $34.26, off the regular price of $329, down to $294.74, with Prime shipping speeds. AirPods Pro 2...
IIC Deals
3 days ago

Apple Watch Series 8 on Sale for $70 Off Right Now

If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Apple Watch Series 8, there’s a discount available now for GPS models in 41mm and 45mm sizes. This Apple Watch Series 8 sale is available on Costco.ca and also at Costco warehouses, offering $70 off the regular price of $528.99 or $568.99. This takes prices down to...
IIC Deals
3 days ago