Cineplex Offers BOGO Movie Tickets for a Limited Time

cineplex buy one get one

Cineplex is offering a special buy one, get one free deal for movie lovers from April 28 to May 3, 2023. Customers who purchase a movie ticket online using the promo code “2023241” will receive a second movie ticket for free. The offer is valid for showtimes between April 28 and May 3, 2023, only.

The BOGO admission tickets are applicable for the same day, same performance, and same ticket type only. The promotion includes premium performances such as 3D, UltraAVX, IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX, Prime Seats, ScreenX, and VIP admission. That alone makes this a decent deal. Just beware of the $25 popcorn?

The promo code is not valid for child tickets, Event Cinema, or other non-feature film performances. Scene+ points will not be issued for free admission tickets, but paid admission tickets will earn points according to standard earning terms.

Customers can jump on this offer by purchasing movie admission tickets online at Cineplex.com or through the Cineplex mobile app.

The offer is limited to one per transaction and cannot be combined with other promotions, coupons, or discounts. It is subject to change or cancellation without notice, and additional restrictions may apply, details the fine print.

