Google Pixel Update: May 2023

The Google Pixel Support Team announced on Monday the release of its May 2023 software update for all supported Pixel devices running Android 13.

The phased rollout of the over-the-air (OTA) update will commence today and continue over the next week, depending on the carrier and device. Users will receive a notification when the update is available for their devices.

The May 2023 update addresses security fixes detailed in the Android Security Bulletin, which can be found here.

The TQ2A.230505.002 update covers a range of Pixel models, including the following:

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a (5G)

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Specific software versions for global devices and those on T-Mobile, Google Fi, and MVNOs in the U.S. are provided in the announcement. TQ2A.230505.002.A1 is for Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 and Pixel 5a (5G) for these carriers in the U.S.

This update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users, such as enhancements to touchscreen response in certain conditions, specifically for the Pixel 7 Pro. It also addresses a user interface issue that occasionally caused lock screen UI elements to overlap with the home screen launcher interface.

The Pixel CVE-2023-21119 addresses a moderate vulnerability that targeted the hardware composer service.

Qualcomm components such as the camera saw a moderate vulnerability addressed with CVE-2022-33281.

Google encourages Pixel users to check their Android version and update their devices to receive the latest software, ensuring optimal performance and security.

On May 10, the annual Google I/O developer event is set to take place and new hardware is expected to be announced.