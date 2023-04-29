Alleged Google Pixel Fold Leak Reveals Best Glimpse Yet [PICS]

Ahead of Google’s annual developer conference Google I/O set for May 10, we’re seeing more alleged Google Pixel Fold smartphone leaks.

The latest images come from reliable leaker Evan Blass, showing what appear to be marketing renders of the Pixel Fold.

The image below shows the backside of the Pixel Fold, showing three cameras on the rear, while also the front display when the device is open like a book. The full display when open like a book is rumoured to be 7.6-inches. We get a glimpse at the rear hinge and there’s next to no gap visible:

Another image shared by Blass shows this same front display when the Pixel Fold is closed like a book. The display shows a ‘5G’ icon in the status bar, along with other widgets from the Android operating system:

Earlier Pixel Fold leaks claimed the starting price of this foldable smartphone would be from $1,799 USD, or about roughly $2,280 CAD, a pretty expensive proposition for a smartphone.

Google reportedly plans to provide incentives in order to attract customers to opt for the Pixel Fold. These incentives consist of a trade-in possibility for current Pixel, iPhone, or Android-powered phone users, which will allow them to nab a discount on the Pixel Fold. Additionally, those who purchase the foldable device will receive a free Pixel Watch.

Google I/O is set to take place on May 10 and we’ll have full coverage of announcements when they take place, stay tuned.