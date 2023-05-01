2023 Meta Quest Gaming Showcase Coming June 1 [VIDEO]

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Meta announced on Monday morning its third annual Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, set for June 1 at 10am PT.

The 2023 Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will be streamed on Twitch, Facebook, YouTube (including YouTube in Japan), and in Meta Horizon Worlds, featuring over 40 minutes of virtual reality content.

Meta says this Meta Quest Gaming Showcase promises to be the largest celebration of VR content across the Meta Quest Platform to date. The event will have a pre-show filled with game updates and debut trailers starting at 9:45 am PT.

The main event, hosted by Oculus Studios Executive Producer Ruth Bram, will follow at 10:00 am PT, showcasing new game announcements, first-looks at gameplay, updates to existing games, and more.

After the main event, attendees can look forward to a post-show developer roundtable, where in-depth conversations about some upcoming games will take place.

Meta’s Reality Labs unit had a $3.99 billion USD operating loss in Q1, after losing $13.72 billion USD last calendar year.

