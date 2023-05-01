Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 First Look Renders in 5K [VIDEO]
Reliable leaker @OnLeaks (Steve H. McFly) has shared an exclusive first look at the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a 360° video and 5K renders.
Looking at the renders, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is appears to be an upgraded Galaxy Z Flip 4, especially the outer display of the upper portion of the clam shell.
Drawing inspiration from the OPPO Find N2 Flip, the 3.4-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been completely revamped.
The main display measures 6.7-inches, with the dual rear camera measuring roughly 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm (unfolded) in a “contemporary-meets-retro fusion” design.
Good Morning #FutureSquad! Here comes your first and most comprehensive look at the #Samsung #GalaxyZFlip5 (360° video + crispy 5K renders + dimensions)!
On behalf of new Partner @MediaPeanutBlog 👉🏻 https://t.co/1MZ5k32IL0 pic.twitter.com/excySevmYI
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks)
It must, however, be noted that all these renders are based on leaks and nothing has been official confirmed by Samsung.
Expected Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications:
- Larger external display (approximately 3.4 inches)
- New hinge design to reduce display creasing
- Pptentially powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
- Improved camera system with larger sensors
- Possible improvements in battery life
- Expected launch date in late July
- Starting price around $999 / £999 / AU$1,449
Check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 exclusive first-look render video and let us know what you think.