Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 First Look Renders in 5K [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Reliable leaker @OnLeaks (Steve H. McFly) has shared an exclusive first look at the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in a 360° video and 5K renders.

Galaxy Flip 5

Looking at the renders, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is appears to be an upgraded Galaxy Z Flip 4, especially the outer display of the upper portion of the clam shell.

Drawing inspiration from the OPPO Find N2 Flip, the 3.4-inch cover display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been completely revamped.

Samsung Galaxy Flip5 5K1

The main display measures 6.7-inches, with the dual rear camera measuring roughly 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm (unfolded) in a “contemporary-meets-retro fusion” design.

It must, however, be noted that all these renders are based on leaks and nothing has been official confirmed by Samsung.

Expected Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Specifications:

  • Larger external display (approximately 3.4 inches)
  • New hinge design to reduce display creasing
  • Pptentially powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
  • Improved camera system with larger sensors
  • Possible improvements in battery life
  • Expected launch date in late July
  • Starting price around $999 / £999 / AU$1,449

Check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 exclusive first-look render video and let us know what you think.

YouTube video

