Apple TV+ Series The Morning Show Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

Apple has renewed the critically acclaimed series The Morning Show for a fourth season ahead of the Season 3 debut.

The series starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has reportedly been picked up for a fourth season. Deadline claims that negotiations to renew Aniston and Witherspoon’s contracts have been fulfilled. It’s reported that the contracts for the starring duo were up at the end of the unreleased third season. In addition, it’s said that Aniston and Witherspoon are in talks for a fifth season as well.

News of this comes as Apple TV+ readies itself for the premiere of The Morning Show‘s third season. The upcoming season was renewed in January 2022 and began production in August. Currently, there is no word on when the third season will premiere. However, it’s claimed that it will hit the streaming service later this year, around the fall season.

Season 2 of The Morning Show began airing on Apple TV+ at the end of 2021. The end of the season very much dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. The series has been a critical success for Apple, as Aniston won her first dramatic acting Emmy award for her work on the series. The series has also amassed a number of other awards during its run.

Alongside Aniston and Witherspoon, The Morning Show stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. The third season is also expected to add Jon Hamm, Stephen Fry, Tig Notaro and Nicole Beharie to its cast. Season 3 also sees Charlotte Stoudt step into the role of showrunner following Kerry Ehrin’s departure.