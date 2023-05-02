Amazon and Eve Systems Join Forces to Enhance Smart Homes

Germany-based smart home device maker, Eve Systems, announced today its partnership with Amazon to expand its customer reach and enhance user experience.

With Alexa now supporting Matter over Thread devices, Eve can tap into the tens of millions of Alexa customers, leveraging the over 100 million Matter-enabled Echo devices already in their homes. This collaboration enables Eve to take advantage of Amazon’s Works with Alexa (WWA) and Frustration-Free Setup (FFS) programs, creating a seamless and high-quality customer experience.

“I’m extremely excited about bringing our devices to Alexa customers. One of our biggest challenges being at the forefront of bringing the first Matter over Thread devices to customers’ homes is to ensure they have the right infrastructure at home to connect to our devices. With Alexa’s WWA badge and Thread support on millions of Echos already in customers’ homes, creating this seamless customer journey will be vastly accelerated,” said Eve Systems’ CEO, Jerome Gackel, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

To assist developers in delivering quality experiences through their Matter devices, Amazon has updated the WWA program requirements to include support for Matter. The WWA badge helps customers easily identify devices that have been tested for compatibility with Alexa, improving product discoverability on Amazon.com. This partnership aims to enhance the entire customer journey, from purchase to setup and everyday use.

Frustration-Free Setup (FFS) simplifies the device setup process for Alexa customers, allowing them to start using their devices in just a few seconds after powering them on.

This improved setup experience leads to increased customer engagement and lifetime value, ultimately driving business growth. Gackel emphasized the importance of easy setup, saying, “By streamlining the setup process even further, we can take the Eve experience to the next level, providing our customers with a true plug-and-play experience.”

Eve will introduce FFS to all its Matter-enabled devices, starting with Eve Energy, Eve Motion, and Eve Door & Window later this month.

Customers who opt-in for FFS at checkout on Amazon.ca can easily add Eve devices to their Alexa systems. The devices will connect to the network and be ready to use within seconds of powering on.

With Alexa, Eve customers can enjoy voice control or use their devices to create Alexa Routines, making their homes more ambient and automated, said the companies in a statement on Tuesday.