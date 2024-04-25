Google Keep Reminders are Moving to Google Tasks

Gary Ng
10 seconds ago

If you’re a heavy Google Keep user, changes are coming as your lists and ideas will soon be saved inside Google Tasks, a change coming “over the next year.”

Google says reminders created in Keep will be automatically saved to Google Tasks. This means you’ll also be able to now access and your reminders in Keep, plus edit, view and complete them from Calendar, Assistant and Tasks.

So if your Google Keep reminder includes a date and time, you’ll now see it directly within Google Calendar as an entry, so you don’t miss it.

“This new capability will make Google Tasks the single solution for managing your to-dos across Workspace. So whether you’re saving something from Keep, Gmail, Calendar, Chat, Docs or Assistant, Google Tasks will make sure it’s up to date and accessible across the Workspace products you use,” explained Kristina Behr, VP, Product Management, on Thursday.

