Rogers Lowers Price of 5G Plans, Extra Discounts for Shaw Customers

Rogers has announced some major changes for its 5G plans, lowering the price of select plans with bundles and also doubling the data for its entry unlimited plan.

5G wireless plans now start at $65 per month but they get cheaper if you bundle your cell phone with a Shaw home service, leveraging the company’s recent acquisition of the latter.

Here are the new mobile only 5G plans:

$65 for 25GB

$85 for 50GB (was 25GB)

$105 for 100GB – USA/Canada

Extra lines: $60/15GB (up to 250 Mbps speeds)

As of writing, Telus and Bell have yet to match these 5G plan changes, but you know they will soon.

If you’re a home internet customer, you get the following 5G plans when you bundle services:

$55 for 25GB (up to 250 Mbps speeds)

$65 for 50GB

$75 for 100GB – Canada/USA

Extra line: $50/15GB (up to 250 Mbps speeds)

There are extra discounts for additional lines, up to $30/month off for 24 months.

“We’ve invested to build the largest 5G network in the country covering more than 2,000 communities, and we’re committed to ensuring all Canadians can access the best 5G technology,” said Phil Hartling, President, Wireless, in an issued statement. “We’re squarely focused on delivering a service that Canadians value and offering them lower-priced options that fit their needs. There’s a reason more Canadians choose Rogers every day, more than any other telecom company.”

Rogers says over the “coming months”, all wireless customers with voice and data plans will get access to their 5G network for free. Previously, you had to subscribe to an Infinite plan starting at $85 per month.

“Canadians already pay less per month for wireless services than customers in the United States, and we are continuing to deliver more value,” added Hartling. “Today’s announcement is part of our ongoing commitment to make our services more accessible and affordable.”