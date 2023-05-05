Amazon Inspire: TikTok-Style Shopping Hits the US, Not in Canada Yet

Amazon has announced the US-wide launch of Inspire, its new in-app, TikTok-like shopping feed, according to the company in a statement to TechCrunch.

The feature, which allows customers to browse and shop from content created by influencers, brands, and other customers, was initially introduced to a limited number of US users in December following experimental trials last summer.

Amazon Inspire presents a short-form video and photo feed for consumers to explore a wide range of products and concepts. To access Inspire, users need to log into their Amazon Shopping app and click on the Inspire “light bulb” icon. Users are then prompted to select from more than 20 interests, such as makeup, skincare, pets, gaming, interior design, travel, and more, to customize their Inspire feed.

Similar to TikTok’s interface, users can “like” content by double-tapping on the screen and navigating through the feed by swiping up. Users can view product details and make purchases directly from the videos by clicking on the displayed products.

“Inspire is our new shopping experience that connects Amazon customers with shoppable content created by other customers, the latest influencers, and a wide range of brands,” said Oliver Messenger, Director of Amazon Shopping to TechCrunch. “In just a few taps, customers can discover new products or get inspiration on what to buy, all tailored to their interests, and then shop for those items on Amazon.”

Currently, Amazon Inspire is available to all US customers via the Amazon mobile app on iOS and Android, with desktop access not yet available. It’s unclear if Inspire will ever expand outside the U.S. to Canada, for example. Essentially, by leveraging the viral factor of TikTok’s algorithm Amazon hopes customers will stay glued in-app, resulting in purchases online.