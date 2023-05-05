Silo Premieres on Apple TV+, First Two Episodes Now Available to Stream in Canada

The sci-fi-inspired series Silo has premiered on Apple TV+. The first two episodes of the inaugural season are now available to stream in Canada.

Silo is based on the series of novels of the same name. Following the work written by author Hugh Howey, the Apple TV+ series revolves around a dystopian future. Communities now exist within giant silos hundreds of stories deep underground due to a toxic environment above ground. Civilization now faces many regulations in the communities believe will protect them in this new age of survival.

The series follows engineer Juliette, played by Rebecca Ferguson. After the silo’s number one rule is broken by its sheriff, Juliette begins questioning everything about the silos and the governing bodies overseeing them. She starts to piece together a larger mystery about the structures and what they represent.

Silo’s cast also includes Rashida Jones, Common, David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, and Harriet Walter. The series was created by Graham Yost, who also serves as executive producer alongside Ferguson, Howey, Morten Tyldum, and Remi Aubuchon.

The first two episodes of Silo are now available to stream. Tyldum has directed both episodes as well as the third. Following its two-episode premiere, Silo continues to stream on a weekly basis every Friday. On June 30, the first season concludes with its tenth episode.

The Silo series has long been in development, with early project announcements dating all the way back to 2012. It wasn’t until a deal was initially flown by AMC in 2018 that the ball really got rolling. However, the series eventually ended up in the hands of Apple TV+ in 2021, though is produced by AMC Studios.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.