iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max May Feature Upgraded 6.3-Inch and 6.9-Inch Displays

Although Apple has yet to reveal the iPhone 15 series, eyes are already on the company and what it’ll bring to the table next year. It’s believed that Apple may offer larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, respectively.

News of this comes from credible analyst Ross Young, who spoke to MacRumors. In a recent report, it’s said that the new display sizes are rounded up in some respect. However, Young is expected to reveal the actual sizes during his speech at the Display Week conference later this month. Young states that the actual size of two decimal points will be revealed on May 23rd at the conference.

In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro offers a 6.1-inch display while the Pro Max variant supports a 6.7-inch display. Apple isn’t expected to upgrade the display sizes of the iPhone 15 Pro series in any meaningful way. Therefore, it appears as though customers looking for a larger screen from Apple may be waiting until 2024.

Young hasn’t reportedly said whether Apple intends to update the screen sizes for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, however.

The analyst has a fairly good track record. There is a good chance that Young may come close to the final display sizes. However, we’re still well over a year away from the iPhone 16 hitting the market. Eager users will be waiting a while until they can get their hands on a larger display size for the iPhone.