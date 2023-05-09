Apple Releases New Pride Edition Apple Watch Sport Band, Watch Face

In honor of Pride Month, Apple is launching a new Pride Edition Sport Band for the Apple Watch, as well as a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper.

The new design features a rainbow of geometric shapes on a white base, symbolizing the LGBTQ+ community’s strength and beauty.

According to Apple, the new Pride Edition Sport Band features the original pride flag’s rainbow colors and five others, with black and brown symbolizing Black and Latin communities.

The new band also represents those have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, and light blue, pink, and white representing transgender and nonbinary individuals.

Apple says the band’s design process is unique, with the base material flowing around each individual shape during the forming process, creating small variations in their layout. As a result, no two bands are exactly alike, reflecting the individuality of all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The matching Pride Celebration watch face and iOS wallpaper honor the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Colorful shapes appear to circulate into the watch display from the band, and respond when a user raises and moves their wrist or taps the display.

Apple’s support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations includes:

Equality Federation Institute

GLSEN, Encircle

Equality North Carolina

Equality Texas

Gender Spectrum

Human Rights Campaign

ILGA World

The National Center for Transgender Equality

PFLAG

SMYAL

The Trevor Project

The Pride Edition Sport Band will be available to order on apple.ca and in the Apple Store App on May 23, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 24.

The Pride Edition Sport Band is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later.