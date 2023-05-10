Google Bard AI in Canada Coming, New Features Unveiled

Kicking off the Google I/O developer conference today, Google has announced significant advancements for its Bard AI tool, enhancing its capabilities in math, logic, and reasoning.

Initially rolled out in the U.S. and the U.K., Google is now also making Bard available in Canada and in over 180 countries and territories without any waitlist.

Google further highlighted that in addition to English, Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, and that it is on track to support 40 languages soon.

With improved math, logic and reasoning skills, Bard can now help generate, explain and debug code in 20+ programming languages — and coding has quickly become one of the most popular things people are doing with Bard. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/Vcx5X6y0w7 — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Google has recently moved Bard to PaLM 2, a far more capable large language model, which has enabled many of its recent improvements.

The new features in Bard are designed to make coding easier and more intuitive for beginners while still providing advanced functionality for more experienced users.

Upcoming extensions in Bard will provide users with access to a range of services, including machine learning, natural language processing, and image recognition.

“In the coming months, we’ll integrate Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, into Bard so you can easily and quickly turn your own creative ideas into high-quality images, which you can then edit further or add to your designs in Adobe Express.”

Lastly, Google is launching a new Dark theme for Bard, another feature developers have repeatedly asked for, which the company says will help make interacting with Bard a lot easier on your eyes.

You can keep up with all the latest Bard updates and Google I/O announcements via Twitter here.