Google Bard AI in Canada Coming, New Features Unveiled

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Kicking off the Google I/O developer conference today, Google has announced significant advancements for its Bard AI tool, enhancing its capabilities in math, logic, and reasoning.

Google Bard AI in Canada

Initially rolled out in the U.S. and the U.K., Google is now also making Bard available in Canada and in over 180 countries and territories without any waitlist.

Google further highlighted that in addition to English, Bard is now available in Japanese and Korean, and that it is on track to support 40 languages soon.

Google has recently moved Bard to PaLM 2, a far more capable large language model, which has enabled many of its recent improvements.

The new features in Bard are designed to make coding easier and more intuitive for beginners while still providing advanced functionality for more experienced users.

Google Bard updates

Upcoming extensions in Bard will provide users with access to a range of services, including machine learning, natural language processing, and image recognition.

“In the coming months, we’ll integrate Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, into Bard so you can easily and quickly turn your own creative ideas into high-quality images, which you can then edit further or add to your designs in Adobe Express.”

Lastly, Google is launching a new Dark theme for Bard, another feature developers have repeatedly asked for, which the company says will help make interacting with Bard a lot easier on your eyes.

You can keep up with all the latest Bard updates and Google I/O announcements via Twitter here.

Other articles in the category: News

WhatsApp is Coming to Wear OS and More

At Google I/O today, the company announced Meta’s WhatsApp is coming to Wear OS, beginning this summer. This is the first smartwatch app for WhatsApp and it lands with Google's Wear OS and not Apple's watchOS. That means wearables such as Google’s Pixel Watch and other smartwatches running Wear OS will be able to install...
John Quintet
11 mins ago

Google Pixel Tablet Canadian Pricing from $699

Google today unwrapped new features coming to its services at its Google I/O developer conference. After announcing the Pixel Tablet last year, Google finally told us more about the new device. The Pixel Tablet has an 11-inch display and magnetically attaches to a speaker dock for charging and more. When docked, the Pixel Tablet becomes...
Gary Ng
21 mins ago