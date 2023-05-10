Google Find My Device Network to Let You Track Any Item

Launching later this year, Google’s ‘Find My Device’ network will let users locate products other than their phone, like headphones, tablets, and more.

At today’s Google I/O event, the company also announced ‘Unknown tracker alerts’ for Android devices, which will notify users if an unknown tracker is moving with them.

Keeping track of devices can be hard. Later this year, Find My Device will help locate products other than your phone, like headphones, tablets, & more. PSA: The Find My Device network ensures that location data is encrypted, so your info is for your eyes only. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/4XKLo1KVsD — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

At present, Find My Device can only help you locate misplaced devices that have location capabilities and are connected to the internet. But later this summer, a refreshed Find My Device experience will let you track your devices even when they’re offline.

According to Google, the new Find My Device network will “harness over a billion Android devices across the world to help you locate your missing belongings” via Bluetooth proximity.

Users will be able to attach Bluetooth trackers from Tile, Chipolo, and Pebblebee to their items like keys, wallets, or luggage to make them findable via the Find My Device network.

And since all location data crowdsourced from the Find My Device network will be end-to-end encrypted, even Google won’t be able to see or use it for any other purposes.

Unknown tracker alerts is an upcoming @Android feature where your phone alerts you *and* locates unfamiliar tracking tags that have been separated from their owners and are seen moving with you. Look out for more on this later this year. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/o2MjuETYXL — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Google further noted that Unknown tracker alerts will work with most Bluetooth trackers, including Apple AirTags and all trackers compatible with the Find My Device network.

Last week, Apple and Google also proposed a new industry standard to curb the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking.