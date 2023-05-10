MyFitnessPal Announces Glucose Monitoring Integration with Google Health Connect

As part of the Google I/O developer conference, MyFitnessPal announces a new integration with Google Health Connect.

MyFitnessPal is introducing a way for users diagnosed with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes to see their glucose data directly in the app via Google’s Health Connect. Users who lean on continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) tools on Android can now sync it with the MyFitnessPal app.

Using the new integrations, MyFitnessPal users with an eligible glucose monitor can see the latest glucose level within the app. On an Android device, users can enable glucose monitoring in Google Health Connect. Following that, users can log and distinguish which foods help stabilize glucose levels. Alternatively, they can also see which foods increase or decrease those same levels.

“Our community will now have the critical capability to understand and visualize how the foods they eat affect their blood glucose levels throughout the day,” said Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal said in a press release. “Prior to this, someone could see spikes in their glucose, but not make the connection to what caused them. Our collaboration with Google builds on our innovation and commitment to bringing the latest technologies to consumers as they navigate their health and wellness journeys, particularly those with diet-related diseases.”

Ideally, this new tool can better help those diagnosed with diabetes by tracking the food they’re eating and modifying their diets if and when it’s needed. Most importantly, this integration can assist in keeping glucose levels within range.

Premium members who enable the timestamp function in their diary will also gain the ability to see their glucose levels graphed against the time on their food diary items.

As of now, this feature is exclusive to Android users. There’s no word on whether this function will come to iOS in the future.

Stay tuned for more news from Google I/O 2023.