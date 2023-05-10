Google Pixel Tablet Canadian Pricing from $699

Google Find My Device Network to Let You Track Any Item
Launching later this year, Google's 'Find My Device' network will let users locate products other than their phone, like headphones, tablets, and more.
Google today unwrapped new features coming to its services at its Google I/O developer conference. After announcing the Pixel Tablet last year, Google finally told us more about the new device.
The Pixel Tablet has an 11-inch display and magnetically attaches to a speaker dock for charging and more. When docked, the Pixel Tablet becomes a digital pixel frame that can also offer smart home controls and more, including hands-free Google Assistant.
We now have Canadian pricing for the Pixel Tablet available in two colours (porcelain or hazel)—check it out below:
You’ll be able to pre-order the Pixel Fold today in Canada and it ships by June 26-27 in our area in B.C.