Google Pixel Tablet Canadian Pricing from $699

Google today unwrapped new features coming to its services at its Google I/O developer conference. After announcing the Pixel Tablet last year, Google finally told us more about the new device.

The Pixel Tablet has an 11-inch display and magnetically attaches to a speaker dock for charging and more. When docked, the Pixel Tablet becomes a digital pixel frame that can also offer smart home controls and more, including hands-free Google Assistant.

We now have Canadian pricing for the Pixel Tablet available in two colours (porcelain or hazel)—check it out below:

Pixel Tablet with Dock 128GB – $699 CAD

Pixel Tablet with Dock 256GB – $799 CAD

Pixel Dock – $179 CAD

Pixel Case – $109 CAD

You’ll be able to pre-order the Pixel Fold today in Canada and it ships by June 26-27 in our area in B.C.