Google Pixel Tablet with Speaker Dock Revealed

Google has announced details for its new Pixel Tablet, which comes with an 11-inch display and magnetic speaker charging dock, at its Google I/O developer conference currently underway.
The Pixel Tablet comes with a Tensor G2 chip, 3 microphones, 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options, with up to 12 hours of video streaming. You get 4-speaker audio for stereo sound and a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, to go with an 8MP front and rear camera.
When docked the tablet basically becomes a smart home speaker with touchscreen controls and Chromecast built-in.
There are over 50 Google apps optimized for the bigger screen. The tablet comes in three colours and is priced at $499 USD and includes the charging speaker dock at no extra cost.
