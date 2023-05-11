Elon Musk Hires New CEO for Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Thursday he has hired a new CEO for Twitter, noting it’s a female leader but has yet to be named.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” said Musk. “My role will transition to being exec chair & [chief technology officer], overseeing product, software & sysops,” added Musk.

After announcing a new CEO was coming for Twitter and X, thusly freeing up more of Musk’s time (that remains to be seen), the market seemed pleased with the news, as Tesla shares spiked ahead of closing, and are slowly up in after-hours trading.

Longtime tech journalist Kara Swisher predicts Twitter’s CEO might be Linda Yaccarino from NBCU.

“Why Linda? Ad powerhouse and well liked. It’s a ceo job for her, so upward. She can [obviously] tolerate assholes since she has been in media for a brick. Elon can work well with women leaders unlike many tech bros (see @gwynneshot). If she can pull it off, and it can be pulled off if Elon would just stifle himself, a pile of $$$,” said Swisher, referring to Gwynne Shotwell, the President of SpaceX.

Many also guessed other potential candidates could be former Yahoo CEO, Marissa Mayer. Swisher said it won’t be Sheryl Sandberg, ex-COO of Meta, or Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO, as “these power ladies would eat Elon nonsense for breakfast.”

