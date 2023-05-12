Elon Musk Just Announced Twitter’s New CEO

Gary Ng
4 mins ago

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has just announced his replacement and as speculated yesterday, it will be Linda Yaccarino from NBCUniversal.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” said Musk just moments ago on Friday morning.

“@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” said Musk.

Musk said back in February of this year he would find a new CEO for Twitter before the end of 2023, but it appears that timeline has been fast-tracked.

Kara Swisher yesterday predicted Yaccarino would be the new CEO of Twitter and the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday the same thing, corroborating the speculation. It is now official, as announced by Musk on Twitter, of course.

Last month at MMA’s POSSIBLE Miami Event 2023 keynote, Yaccarino interviewed Musk. Looking back, we can see how both are interacting in what appears to have been a job interview for each other? Check it out below:

YouTube video

