Bell Insures Fingers of Toronto Esports Team for $1 Million [VIDEO]

How much do you value your gaming fingers? Bell has announced a unique partnership with Toronto Ultra, the Canadian professional Call of Duty esports team. Each player on the team has had their fingers insured for $1 million, marking a first in Bell’s history and a novel precedent in Canada’s professional esports arena.

This comes just in time for the Toronto Ultra team’s participation in the upcoming Bell-sponsored Call of Duty League Major V Tournament, taking place from May 25-28 in Toronto. Players such as Jamie “Insight” Craven, Tobias “CleanX” Jønsson, Thomas “Scrap” Ernst, and Charlie “Hicksy” Hicks will take to the stage, with their newly insured fingers ready for action.

Toronto Ultra clinched victory in the Major III Championship earlier this year and the upcoming event looks to be a sell-out, with limited single-day tickets still available.

Check out the promo video “Million Dollar Fingers” below:

Bell says it is reinforcing the legitimacy of esports as a professional sport, while also showcasing the industry’s potential for growth and investment, comparing gamer fingers to prized body parts of pro athletes.

The telecom is an investor of OverActive Media and founding partner of Toronto Ultra, while it was recently crowned Canada’s best gaming Internet provider again in the PCMag Best Gaming ISPs 2023 report.