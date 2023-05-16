New on Disney+ Canada: June 2023

We’re about to head into June and that means another list of
what’s new on Disney+ Canada. The major highlight is the streaming premiere of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’, coming on June 7.
Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2023 below:
Disney
June 7th
The Villains of Valley View – Season 1
Broken Karaoke (S2 – All Shorts Available)
June 23rd
June 28th
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3
Week-End Family (S2 – All Episodes Available)
Freeks (S1 – All Episodes Available)
Star
June 1st
The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)
June 3rd
Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku-Daimakyo) (S1 – New Episode)
June 4th
The Great North (New Episode)
The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)
June 5th
Age of Influence (Premiere)
June 6th
American Dad (S19 – New Episode)
How I Met Your Father ( S2 – New Episode)
Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (S2 – New Episode)
June 7th
Avatar: The Way of The Water
Class of ‘09 (New Episode)
The Clearing (New Episode)
Not Dead Yet (S1 – All Episodes Available)
Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs S1
Will Trent (S1 – All Episodes Available)
Blood Curse (Teluh Darah) (S1 – All Episodes Available)
June 8th
The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)
June 9th
June 13th
How I Met Your Father (S2 – New Episode)
June 14th
The Full Monty
Class of ‘09 (New Episode)
The Clearing (New Episode)
Full Count (S1 – All Episodes Available)
The Search (Arayis) (S1 – All Episodes Available)
The Zone: Survival Mission (S2 – Premiere)
June 16th
June 20th
How I Met Your Father ( S2 – New Episode)
June 21st
Station 19 (S6 – All Episodes Available)
9-1-1 (S6 – All Episodes Available)
Class of ‘09 (New Episode)
The Clearing (New Episode)
The Zone: Survival Mission S2 – New Episode)
June 22nd
The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)
June 23rd
Jacinta (Premiere)
Revenant (S1 – All Episodes Available)
June 25th
Protectors (Los Protectores) (S1 & S2 – All Episodes Available)
June 27th
How I Met Your Father (S2 – New Episode)
June 28th
The Clearing (New Episode)
Home Improvement (S1 – 8)
Week-End Family (S2)
The Zone: Survival Mission (S2 – New Episode)
Anthem (Premiere)
June 29th
The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)
Secret Chef (S1 – All Episodes Available)
June 30th
548 Days (548 Dias) (S1 – All Episodes Available)
Marvel
June 21st
June 14th
Legends: Secret Invasion (5 episodes)
June 16th
June 28th
Secret Invasion (S1 – New Episode)
National Geographic
June 28th
June 30th
