New on Disney+ Canada: June 2023

We’re about to head into June and that means another list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada. The major highlight is the streaming premiere of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’, coming on June 7.

Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2023 below:

Disney

June 7th

The Villains of Valley View – Season 1

Broken Karaoke (S2 – All Shorts Available)

June 23rd

World’s Best

June 28th

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3

Week-End Family (S2 – All Episodes Available)

Freeks (S1 – All Episodes Available)

Star

June 1st

The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)

June 3rd

Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku-Daimakyo) (S1 – New Episode)

June 4th

The Great North (New Episode)

The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)

June 5th

Age of Influence (Premiere)

June 6th

American Dad (S19 – New Episode)

How I Met Your Father ( S2 – New Episode)

Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (S2 – New Episode)

June 7th

Avatar: The Way of The Water

Class of ‘09 (New Episode)

The Clearing (New Episode)

Not Dead Yet (S1 – All Episodes Available)

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs S1

Will Trent (S1 – All Episodes Available)

Blood Curse (Teluh Darah) (S1 – All Episodes Available)

June 8th

The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)

June 9th

Flamin’ Hot (Premiere)

June 13th

How I Met Your Father (S2 – New Episode)

June 14th

The Full Monty

Class of ‘09 (New Episode)

The Clearing (New Episode)

Full Count (S1 – All Episodes Available)

The Search (Arayis) (S1 – All Episodes Available)

The Zone: Survival Mission (S2 – Premiere)

June 16th

Chevalier

June 20th

How I Met Your Father ( S2 – New Episode)

June 21st

Station 19 (S6 – All Episodes Available)

9-1-1 (S6 – All Episodes Available)

Class of ‘09 (New Episode)

The Clearing (New Episode)

The Zone: Survival Mission S2 – New Episode)

June 22nd

The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)

June 23rd

Jacinta (Premiere)

Revenant (S1 – All Episodes Available)

June 25th

Protectors (Los Protectores) (S1 & S2 – All Episodes Available)

June 27th

How I Met Your Father (S2 – New Episode)

June 28th

The Clearing (New Episode)

Home Improvement (S1 – 8)

Week-End Family (S2)

The Zone: Survival Mission (S2 – New Episode)

Anthem (Premiere)

June 29th

The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)

Secret Chef (S1 – All Episodes Available)

June 30th

548 Days (548 Dias) (S1 – All Episodes Available)

Marvel

June 21st

Secret Invasion

June 14th

Legends: Secret Invasion (5 episodes)

June 16th

Stan Lee (Premiere)

June 28th

Secret Invasion (S1 – New Episode)

National Geographic

June 28th

A Small Light

June 30th

Wild Life (Premiere)

