New on Disney+ Canada: June 2023

We’re about to head into June and that means another list of what’s new on Disney+ Canada. The major highlight is the streaming premiere of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’, coming on June 7.

Check out the full list of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ Canada in June 2023 below:

Disney

June 7th

  • The Villains of Valley View – Season 1
  • Broken Karaoke (S2 – All Shorts Available)

June 23rd

  • World’s Best

June 28th

  • Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3
  • Week-End Family (S2 – All Episodes Available)
  • Freeks (S1 – All Episodes Available)

Star

June 1st

  • The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)

June 3rd

  • Heavenly Delusion (Tengoku-Daimakyo) (S1 – New Episode)

June 4th

  • The Great North (New Episode)
  • The Simpsons (S34 – New Episode)

June 5th

  • Age of Influence (Premiere)

June 6th

  • American Dad (S19 – New Episode)
  • How I Met Your Father ( S2 – New Episode)
  • Tomorrow, I’ll Be Someone’s Girlfriend (S2 – New Episode)

June 7th

  • Avatar: The Way of The Water
  • Class of ‘09 (New Episode)
  • The Clearing (New Episode)
  • Not Dead Yet (S1 – All Episodes Available)
  • Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs S1
  • Will Trent (S1 – All Episodes Available)
  • Blood Curse (Teluh Darah) (S1 – All Episodes Available)

June 8th

  • The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)

June 9th

  • Flamin’ Hot (Premiere)

June 13th

  • How I Met Your Father (S2 – New Episode)

June 14th

  • The Full Monty
  • Class of ‘09 (New Episode)
  • The Clearing (New Episode)
  • Full Count (S1 – All Episodes Available)
  • The Search (Arayis) (S1 – All Episodes Available)
  • The Zone: Survival Mission (S2 – Premiere)

June 16th

  • Chevalier

June 20th

  • How I Met Your Father ( S2 – New Episode)

June 21st

  • Station 19 (S6 – All Episodes Available)
  • 9-1-1 (S6 – All Episodes Available)
  • Class of ‘09 (New Episode)
  • The Clearing (New Episode)
  • The Zone: Survival Mission S2 – New Episode)

June 22nd

  • The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)

June 23rd

  • Jacinta (Premiere)
  • Revenant (S1 – All Episodes Available)

June 25th

  • Protectors (Los Protectores) (S1 & S2 – All Episodes Available)

June 27th

  • How I Met Your Father (S2 – New Episode)

June 28th

  • The Clearing (New Episode)
  • Home Improvement (S1 – 8)
  • Week-End Family (S2)
  • The Zone: Survival Mission (S2 – New Episode)
  • Anthem (Premiere)

June 29th

  • The Kardashians (S3 – New Episode)
  • Secret Chef (S1 – All Episodes Available)

June 30th

  • 548 Days (548 Dias) (S1 – All Episodes Available)

Marvel

June 21st

  • Secret Invasion

June 14th

  • Legends: Secret Invasion (5 episodes)

June 16th

  • Stan Lee (Premiere)

June 28th

  • Secret Invasion (S1 – New Episode)

National Geographic 

June 28th

  • A Small Light

June 30th

  • Wild Life (Premiere)

