Disney+ to Stream All ‘Indiana Jones’ Movies on May 31

In anticipation of the upcoming release of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” Lucasfilm is set to bring the complete collection of “Indiana Jones” movies and television series to Disney+ on May 31, 2023.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy made the announcement during The Walt Disney Company’s Upfronts Presentation today. Fans will be able to stream all the classic “Indiana Jones” movies, including:

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008)

“The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones” (TV series; 1992)

This move comes ahead of the theatrical release of the franchise’s final installment, “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” set to premiere on June 30.

The classic “Indiana Jones” series started with “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” earning eight Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, and winning four. The films follow the thrilling exploits of archaeologist-adventurer Indiana Jones, portrayed by Harrison Ford, as he travels the globe, uncovers historical mysteries, and fights off villains. Acting legend Ford plays Jones perfectly and it’s definitely his most iconic role (he was also excellent in The Fugitive) alongside playing Hans Solo in Star Wars.

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” sees Jones on a mission to find the Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis. In “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Jones, along with singer Willie Scott (Kate Capshaw) and 12-year-old Short Round (Ke Huy Quan), embarks on a quest to return stolen mystical stones to a suffering Indian village.

The film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” follows Jones on a rescue mission for his kidnapped father while also trying to find the Holy Grail. Lastly, “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” features Jones unravelling the secret behind the mysterious Crystal Skulls.

The TV series “The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones” presents a young Indiana Jones (Sean Patrick Flanery) discovering the world and participating in significant historical events, shaping him into the heroic archaeologist we know and love.

