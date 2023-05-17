‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Breaks Sales Records

The latest installment in the popular “The Legend of Zelda” franchise, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” has achieved a remarkable sales milestone, said Nintendo on Wednesday.

Released on May 12 for the Nintendo Switch, the game has sold over 10 million units worldwide within the first three days of its launch. This impressive figure marks it as the fastest-selling title in the Zelda series and Nintendo’s history in the Americas.

With over 4 million copies sold in the Americas, “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has set a new record as the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game in the region. It’s also the fastest-selling title across all Nintendo platforms.

“With players returning to explore the new mysteries and opportunities in Hyrule, we are eager to see the creative stories and experiences they’ll share,” said Susan Pennefather, General Manager at Nintendo of Canada, in an issued statement. “We appreciate the passion our fans have shown for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and the impressive sales of this latest release underscore the continued popularity of the franchise and the Nintendo Switch.”

“The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,” a direct sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” encourages players to choose their own path as they traverse the expansive landscapes of Hyrule and explore mysterious islands in the sky. Back are fresh destinations, challenges, and puzzles, offering fans a new challenge compared to the original.

“The Legend of Zelda” first debuted for the Nintendo Entertainment System 35 years ago. As of March 2023, the Zelda franchise has sold over 130 million units worldwide. Zelda fans just cannot be stopped.

Click here to buy “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” on Amazon.ca. The official hardcover walkthrough guide is still on sale for 37% off and is the #1 selling book this week on the Amazon Charts.