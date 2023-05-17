PlayStation Showcase Announced for May 24th, Promising New Reveals and Announcements

Sony has revealed that a virtual PlayStation Showcase will be held next week. On May 24th, PlayStation Studios will reveal new announcements and updates for PlayStation 5 and PSVR2.

In a blog post, PlayStation states, “It’s almost time to see what’s next.” The upcoming PlayStation Showcase is said to run for “a bit over an hour.” Fans can expect to see the event focus on “PS5 and PS VR2 games in development from top studios from around the world.”

PlayStation isn’t giving away too much ahead of the event. The company is teasing that fans can “expect a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios.” Alongside first-party announcements and updates, the PlayStation Showcase promises “spellbinding games from our third-party partners and indie creators.”

We know Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is launching later this year. This is a great opportunity for developer Insomniac Games to show off some gameplay of the highly-anticipated title. With Final Fantasy XVI arriving on PlayStation 5 next month, it’s safe to assume Square Enix will debut some new footage of the game. Beyond that, there’s a world of possibilities to come from the showcase.

Given that the event is not under the usual State of Play banner, this likely means PlayStation is laying the foundation of what is going to propel its hardware for the next year or two. It’s also great to see confirmation that PSVR2 is being prioritized as part of the show following its launch early this year.

To check out the PlayStation Showcase, fans can tune in on Wednesday, May 24th at 4PM ET/ 1PM PT on YouTube and Twitch.