Rogers to Give $1 Million Prize for ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ Season 3

Rogers has announced that the upcoming winner of “Canada’s Got Talent” (CGT) Season 3 will receive an unprecedented cash prize of $1 million, the biggest cash reward in Canadian television history. The news comes following the Season 2 finale in which the dance group CONVERSION from Trois-Rivières, Quebec, won the hearts and votes of the nation with their emotionally-charged performances.

The grand announcement was made after the live two-hour Season 2 finale on Citytv and Citytv+, where CONVERSION bagged the winning title along with a prize of $150,000, provided by CIBC, along with an opportunity to perform in “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Citytv has approved the series for Season 3 in partnership with McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., Fremantle, and SYCO Entertainment.

“We are excited to see what next season will bring and ultimately witness the winner’s remarkable achievements and be a part of their extraordinary success,” said Tony Staffieri, President & CEO, Rogers, in an issued statement. “As a proud Canadian company, we are committed to nurturing and investing in Canadian talent.”

CIBC will also continue its partnership with “Canada’s Got Talent” by awarding each of the six Golden Buzzer recipients in Season 3 a sum of $25,000, amounting to a total of $150,000. Toss in the $1 million cash prize from Rogers and it’s clear this show is a pretty big hit for the telecom and media giant, and also for its advertisers.

Applications for Season 3 are now open on Citytv’s website, with judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall, Trish Stratus, and host Lindsay Ell to return, to discover Canada’s next big talent.