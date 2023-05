Rogers recently turned on its 5G+ network in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

According to iPhone in Canada reader Kris, the Rogers 5G+ map was updated to show support for the company’s fastest network in Winnipeg, leveraging the 3500 MHz wireless spectrum.

A Rogers spokesperson confirmed to iPhone in Canada its 5G+ network went live in the city “earlier this month”.

Bell and Rogers share a radio access network (RAN) in Manitoba. Last month, Bell launched 5G+ in parts of Manitoba so it’s no surprise Rogers followed suit as well.

Back in March, Bell and Rogers iPhone customers started to see “5G+” carrier icons debut in iOS 16.4. With 5G+ and 3500 MHz spectrum, wireless users get faster download speeds and increased bandwidth.