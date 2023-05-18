iFixit, Logitech Team Up to Offer Self-Repair Guides, Replacement Parts

iFixit and Logitech have announced a new partnership aimed at providing Logitech customers with access to replacement parts and self-repair instructions.

Although iFixit has previously listed various Logitech products on their website, offering details on spare parts and installation procedures, they were not officially endorsed.

Beginning this summer, iFixit will release the official repair guides for the Logitech MX Master and MX Anywhere mice. These guides are just the beginning, as the partnership aims to expand support to include many more devices.

Logitech COO Prakash Arunkundrum said, “Consumers often struggle to find avenues to repair and extend the life of their product.”

“I am excited that we are able to collaborate with iFixit to develop better designs and make it easier for consumers to have a self-repair option to extend the life of our products.”

According to Logitech, the primary motive behind this decision is to combat e-waste, a commendable objective in itself.

Both iFixit and Logitech are actively working together to address the issue of unnecessary e-waste while assisting customers in repairing their out-of-warranty Logitech hardware.

They will achieve this by supplying spare parts, batteries, and repair guides for a selection of Logitech products.

Additionally, the involvement of the Right to Repair movement also played a role in pressuring Logitech to provide parts and guides.

To learn more, visit the new iFixit Logitech Repair Hub on iFixit website.