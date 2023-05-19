Apple Releases 2022 App Store Transparency Report

Apple has published its 2022 App Store Transparency Report, shedding light on the company’s commitment to maintaining a secure and trusted environment for app users.

The report provides data on the review process, app rejections, removals, and more, offering insights into Apple’s efforts to uphold content standards across 175 countries and regions.

In 2022, Apple reviewed a staggering 6.1 million app submissions, with approximately 1.68 million apps rejected. These rejections were primarily based on violations of specific sections of the App Store Review Guidelines.

The report also outlines the top reasons for app rejection, including safety concerns, performance issues, business-related discrepancies, design violations, and legal infractions.

Notably, the “Design” category saw the highest number of rejections, with 212,464 apps falling short of the guidelines. However, Apple also highlights that 253,466 apps were approved after initial rejection.

To maintain transparency, Apple also shares information on government takedown demands. In 2022, a total of 14,749 apps were removed from the App Store as a result of such demands.

China mainland accounted for the majority of these removals, followed by India, Pakistan, Russia, and other countries.

In terms of customer accounts, Apple terminated 282 million accounts, mainly due to fraudulent activities. The report also highlights the company’s efforts in preventing fraudulent transactions, which amounted to $2.09 billion in value.

You can take a look at the full report on Apple’s website at this link.