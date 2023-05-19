Here are Bell EPP Promos for May 2023

Gary Ng
8 seconds ago

Bell epp may 2023

Bell recently sent an email to its exclusive partner program (EPP) customers, detailing the latest offers on wireless plans and devices.

The company’s Ultimate Plan is available for $60/month with 100GB of data for 24 months. After that period, it jumps back to $65/month. The plan offers 5G data speeds, HD video and unlimited talk and text along with 24 months of Crave Mobile.

Also available is a $50 per line Essential Plan with 20GB of data at 5G speeds but limited to up to 250 Mbps and SD video streaming and unlimited talk and text.

Every family member added to your account will get a $50 bill credit, eliminating the one-time $50 Connection Service Fee.

Bell says you can also save $120 on the latest phones with a Bell SmartPay plan over two years.

Other bring your own phone plans being offered right now for Bell EPP include:

  • $50/20GB (up to 250 Mbps 5G speeds)
  • $50/25GB (up to 250 Mbps 5G speeds); after a $5/month credit for 24 months
  • $55/25GB (up to 250 Mbps 5G speeds)
  • $60/100GB; after a $5/month credit for 24 months
  • $70/100GB Ultimate 100 US; after a $5/month credit for 24 months

Bell says these special EPP offers end on June 6, 2023.

How to get a Bell EPP plan? You need to check with your employer and see if they offer perks from Bell. Are you seeing other EPP offers from Telus or Rogers? Email them to tips@iphoneincanada.ca so we can share with the community.

Thanks Paul!

Other articles in the category: Bell

Telus Strikes Rogers and Bell with 150GB Data Upgrade

We’re continuing to see Canada’s ‘Big 3’ wireless carriers shake up their pricing plans for unlimited data. After Rogers revamped its 5G plan offerings, Bell quickly followed suit and so did Telus. But now we’re seeing Telus up the ante against its rivals for its most expensive unlimited plan. The Canada/US unlimited data plan which...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Lucky Mobile 3G Speeds Match Chatr; Public Mobile Slowest

When it comes to prepaid wireless brands in Canada, the biggest are from the nation’s ‘Big 3’ telecoms. Lucky Mobile belongs to Bell, Chatr is run by Rogers and Public Mobile is owned by Telus. All of these prepaid brands offer 3G and 4G mobile download speeds. Today, we saw a change from Bell-owned Lucky...
Gary Ng
21 hours ago

Virgin Plus Launches 20GB and 30GB Plans from $39/month

Bell's Virgin Plus, like other its other rivals, has revamped its plan offerings, yet again. Yesterday, Virgin Plus had the following plans: $55/8GB $62/15GB $67/20GB Fast forward to today, and the company has reduced its offerings like Fido. Now we have the following plans for bring your own device: $39/20GB $45/30GB (after $5/month credit for...
Gary Ng
24 hours ago