Apple has released the first beta version of iOS 16.6 and more, as the iPhone maker’s software updates keep trucking along.

Check out what’s available for download below right now for developers:

iOS 16.6 beta (20G5026e)

iPadOS 16.6 beta (20G5026e)

macOS 13.5 beta (22G5027e)

watchOS 9.6 beta (20U5527c)

tvOS 16.6 beta (20M5527e)

These beta updates come after iOS 16.5 and more were released yesterday.

Equivalent public beta versions should be made available next week. Don’t expect major new features in this update as we’re getting closer to iOS 17 at WWDC next month.