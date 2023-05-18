You Can Now Download iOS 16.5 for iPhone and More
Apple has released iOS 16.5 for the masses, now available for iPhone users. The update says it “includes enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for iPhone.” This final release comes after two RC versions made available for developers to test.
This latest iOS 16.5 update comes in at 804.2MB for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This update brings the new Pride wallpaper for Pride month, a Sports tab in Apple News and fixes issues related to Spotlight, Podcasts on CarPlay, and Screen Time.
Also available today are iPadOS 16.5 for iPad, watchOS 9.5 for Apple Watch, macOS Ventura 13.4 for Mac, tvOS 16.5 for Apple TV and HomePod Software 16.5.
Apple has also released iOS 15.7.6, macOS Big Sur 11.7.7 and macOS Monterey 12.6.6 for older devices.
You can update your iOS device by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
Direct iOS 16.5 and iOS 15.7.6 downloads are below:
