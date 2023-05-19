Lucky Mobile Launches Flash Sale for Victoria Day Weekend

Bell-owned prepaid brand, Lucky Mobile, has launched a ‘Flash Sale’ heading into the Victoria Day long weekend.

Lucky Mobile says if you sign up today you can get a $40 plan with 19.5GB of 4G data for 8 months, after Automatic Top-Up (preauthorized credit card payments).

Also, select plans can get a 17GB per month bonus data for 8 months, also when you register for Automatic Top-Up. This bonus consists of 15GB per month, plus 2GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on the company’s $40/month plan (that starts at 2.5GB data without Automatic Top-Up.

This promo seemingly matches what Rogers-owned Chatr is offering, a 17GB data bonus on 4G plans for 8 months, also after auto-pay is enabled. Telus-owned Public Mobile still has its $40/15GB plan available.

Lucky Mobile says these offers are available online and in-store and end on May 23, 2023.