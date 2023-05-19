Strava Announces Nike Partnership, Enabling Activity Sharing With Nike Apps

Strava has announced that it is opening up an official partnership with Nike, allowing users to share activity details from Nike’s apps with Strava. This summer, members can share data from the Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club apps with Strava.

As announced by the company, users can seamlessly track their workouts from Nike’s apps and aggregate their details within the Strava ecosystem. The company hopes this will enable users to also better connect with the community as well.

As part of the partnership, Strava will host Nike-branded club challenges, which curate specialized content from Nike’s coaches and athletes. These will join Strava’s 100 million active users and growing community of more than 750,000 Clubs available on the platform. These challenges will begin later this summer. Challenges will be inspired to create engagement around “a shared goal, while enabling athletes to track their progress and unlock rewards with the brand.”

“Strava is one of the largest communities of active people in the world with over 100M athletes discovering the joy of movement and community every day on Strava,” said Michael Horvath, Strava CEO and co-founder said in a press release. “By partnering with Nike, we’re able to connect two powerful global sport communities on the Strava platform to create meaningful spaces for active people to come together daily.”

Strava states this summer, millions of Nike Run Club and Nike Training Club app users will be able to upload their activity into Strava and show across the community.

This partnership is a facet of Strava’s larger goal of rebuilding and reshaping its Clubs experience within the app. The company aims to provide new ways for users to connect within their communities over workouts and exercises. This includes new ways of controlling who sees the content, new curated route collections, private group challenges, and options to include videos.