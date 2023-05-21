SaskTel 5G Set to Revamp Mosaic Stadium

SaskTel is set to bring its 5G network to Mosaic Stadium, just in time for the upcoming 2023 Saskatchewan Roughrider football season.

“We are excited to finalize our advanced 5G wireless network, a game-changer that will enhance the in-stadium experience of our customers,” commented Doug Burnett, SaskTel’s President and CEO, in a statement last week. “By ensuring that the network is operational for the 2023 football season, SaskTel aims to redefine the real-time digital experience for Roughrider fans.”

The implementation of 5G will give spectators a faster wireless experience while attending football games and other events at the stadium.

“There’s nothing quite like watching a Rider game live from the stands, and SaskTel’s 5G coverage is set to make this experience even more memorable,” added Craig Reynolds, President and CEO of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. “As we’re increasingly connected to our friends, families, and favourite sports teams, we’re grateful to SaskTel for ensuring Rider Nation remains reliably connected while cheering on their beloved Green and White.”

SaskTel’s network upgrade at Mosaic Stadium extends beyond 5G coverage; it also includes significant capacity and technology enhancements for the select Wi-Fi and 4G LTE wireless networks.

Customers looking to connect to 5G will need a compatible smartphone and plan at the stadium.