SaskTel 5G Network Expands to Three More Cities

SaskTel announced on Monday it has started to deploy its 5G network in the cities of Estevan, Weyburn, and Yorkton, offering faster download speeds for those with supported smartphones and other devices.

The initial rollout is already available in certain parts of the three cities, with SaskTel projecting that by March 2024, most of Estevan, Weyburn, and Yorkton will be blanketed with 5G coverage.

“We applaud SaskTel’s swift and decisive action to broaden its 5G network across our province,” commented Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel. “This latest expansion signifies a pivotal shift for thousands of our residents and businesses, who can now start leveraging the cutting-edge capabilities of one of the nation’s most sophisticated wireless networks.”

Mitch Hippsley, Mayor of Yorkton, hailed the advent of 5G as a major catalyst for growth. “This is a thrilling development for our people and businesses in Yorkton. Faster connectivity is instrumental to our everyday lives and prosperity. We anticipate this technology to unlock new levels of communication and information access.”

SaskTel’s 5G network currently delivers speeds of up to 1.2 Gigabits per second (Gbps). As the network continues to grow, it promises to deliver even faster speeds, increased network capacity, ultra-low latency, and provide a platform for next-generation wireless technologies.

“SaskTel’s 5G network will offer our customers lightning-fast data speeds and real-time connectivity that will not only simplify everyday tasks but also catalyze the development of innovative smart technologies,” said SaskTel President and CEO, Doug Burnett.

This expansion is part of SaskTel’s record-setting investments planned for 2023/24, including a commitment to inject more than $1.6 billion of capital across Saskatchewan over the next five years. These investments are expected to bring Saskatchewan closer to becoming a ‘smart province’.

What’s needed to experience 5G in Saskatchewan? SaskTel customers need to be in a 5G coverage area, possess a 5G-capable device certified for use on the network and have a 5G compatible wireless plan.