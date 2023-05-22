Dyson Announces New 360 Vis Nav Robotic Vacuum and Other Innovations

Today, Dyson reveals its new line of cleaning and filtration solutions. Defining the next year of the company, Dyson highlights a number of new products users around the world can get their hands on. This year, the company is launching a new robotic vacuum, a new wet-dry vacuum solution, and a refining purifier.

First up, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav is a new robotic vacuum. From a design perspective, it harkens to other comparative vacuums on the market. It supports the Dyson three-in-one brush bar that is able to pick up pet hair, dust, and other dry messes. The robotic vacuum supports a built-in camera which can detect furniture and obstructions. The device is built to follow edges around the home. The 360 Vis Nav is designed as a capital ‘D’ not only to symbolize the company’s name. The design also allows the unit to remain flush against baseboards more easily. Plus, it includes a motorized side duct that extends and reaches the close corners of a baseboard to not miss an inch.

Dyson offers automation paired with the high-quality suction and purification the company has built. Like other robotic vacuums, the 360 Vis Nav will leave its dock, navigate around furniture and clean dust and debris. However, unlike self-emptying units on the market, Dyson is negating additional costs such as emptying bags. Therefore, the 360 Vis Nav requires the user to manually empty the bin. The bin itself holds roughly .5 litres of debris, filtered through a HEPA filter.

The 360 Vis Nav also has an onboard display, showing which mode is selected. Additionally, it has a built-in camera which can identify objects. Dyson reveals that it has intelligent illumination, which helps the unit better perceive furniture and adjust accordingly. Working through the MyDyson app, users can set schedules and create segmented zones for the robot vacuum to clean. Users can also utilize the app to adjust modes, and see the real-time status of the vacuum’s circuit.

Dyson claims the 360 Vis Nav has a battery life of around 50 minutes. If the robot isn’t able to complete a cleaning cycle prior to its battery being drained, it will return to its dock and charge for the amount of time required to finish its current cycle before a full charge is completed.

Dyson also confirms that voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are being supported. Users can make commands to clean certain zones and rooms with smart home integration.

The new Dyson Submarine was also announced. The new cleaning head is the first of its kind from the company to feature a water tank. The new Submarine head can evenly distribute a layer of water to help clean up dust, debris, and more.

In a continuous cycle, the Dyson Submarine head distributes the clean water and picks up the dirty water. A debris tray then collects anything found on the floor during a cleaning. Dyson does confirm that the Submarine can use a little bit of non-foaming detergent in the water well to help clean specific floors. However, this is not a requirement as clean and dirty water are kept separate at all times.

The cleaner head also comes with the Dyson Fluffy Optic, Anti-tangle brushbar and is compatible with the V15 Detect cordless vacuum. Due to the fact that it does not use the vacuum’s suction, the Submarine is not currently compatible with older models.

Next up is the new Gen5 Detect. The new cordless vacuum includes the iterative Gen 5 motor, the most powerful digital motor from Dyson. The company reveals the new motor is capable of spinning up to 130,000 revolutions per second. It also features 260 air watts, making it Dyson’s most powerful cord-free vacuum. All of this is built into a design that is roughly 7.7 lbs.

Additionally, the company reveals that new innovations in filtration are also featured. The HEPA filter, which is able to filter particles up to .1 microns now touts a 99.9 percent efficiency rating from Dyson. This includes particles as small as some viral microns.

Illumination technology has been upgraded. Dyson’s optic technology now highlights even more dust on the ground. With a wider lighting array, users can see dust particles further from the Gen5 Detect’s suction head. The Gen5 Detect has the biggest battery from Dyson, capable of up to 70 minutes of use on a single charge in Eco Mode.

Finally, looking at air purifiers, Dyson reveals its new Big and Quiet unit. As indicated by the name, it’s Dyson’s biggest and most silent air purifier. The new product is built with next-generation coverage, capable of up to 10 meters of air projection. The company claims it’s able to clean and purify up to 100 meters of squared space. It includes a new carbon dioxide sensor and informs users of when better ventilation is required. Additionally, a new K-carbon filter is three times as effective at removing nitrogen dioxide.

Motors are softly mounted and built into an acoustically sound design, ensuring a quiet experience for users. Dyson reveals that the unit is capable of active noise cancellation. To achieve this, the company uses a Helmholtz resonator design.

Both the onboard screen and in-app experience can inform users of the air quality in their homes. Users can find data on Particle Matter 2.5 (PM2.5), gas filtration, allergens, and more.

The Big and Quiet also feature Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa integrations so users can take advantage of smart home assistance.

Dyson has yet to confirm pricing and release details for its upcoming devices in Canada.