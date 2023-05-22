iPhone 16 Pro Max CADs Allegedly Show Bigger Display

Some new information about next year’s iPhone 16 series has been uncovered by 9to5Mac, months before the expected launch of the iPhone 15.

Provided by reputed leaker Sonny Dickson, early iPhone 16 series CADs show the larger Pro Max model, possibly called the ‘iPhone 16 Ultra,’ sporting a larger 6.9” screen.

The overall dimensions of the device are also bigger, with a taller body and a slightly wider width to maintain a similar form factor as the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, which can already be challenging to hold with one hand.

According to the CADs, below are the measurements of the two devices:

iPhone 16 Ultra (approximated)

Width: 77.2 mm

Height: 165.0 mm

Screen Size: 6.9 inches

iPhone 15 Pro Max (approximated)

Width: 76.7 mm

Height: 159.8 mm

Screen Size: 6.7 inches

(LEFT: iPhone 15 Pro Max — RIGHT: iPhone 16 Pro Max/Ultra)

Both Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have reported that the smaller iPhone 16 Pro will also experience growth, potentially featuring a screen size of around 6.3 inches.

This larger display will allow Apple to include a periscope zoom lens in the smaller iPhone 16 Pro, a feature that will unfortunately be absent from the smaller iPhone 15 Pro this year.