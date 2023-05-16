iPhone 16 Pro to Get Bigger Display, Periscope Lens Says Kuo

According to veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, both iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max set to release next year will come equipped with a periscope lens (via MacRumors).

Kuo added that the feature will distinguish them from this year’s iPhone 15 series, in which only the Pro Max will feature the telephoto camera technology.

In a recent memo posted on Medium, Kuo elaborates on the specifications of next year’s flagship iPhone 16 models. He suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro will also feature a slightly larger size, offering more internal space to accommodate the new camera technology.

Additionally, display industry analyst Ross Young has shared insights indicating that Apple will introduce new screen sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The smaller iPhone 16 Pro is expected to have a 6.3-inch display, while the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast a 6.9-inch display.

Comparing these sizes to the current iPhone 14 Pro’s 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s 6.7-inch display, it appears that the 2024 Pro models will see an approximate increase of 0.2 inches in screen size for both devices.

Meanwhile, this year’s iPhone 15 models are anticipated to retain the dimensions of their predecessors from the iPhone 14 series.

Kuo’s prediction aligns with his earlier forecast, which emphasized Apple’s strategy of reserving high-end hardware features for the most premium models and gradually expanding them to other devices in subsequent years.

The inclusion of the periscope camera system in both iPhone 16 Pro models is seen as a continuation of this trend.

The analyst further speculates that Apple’s partner, Cowell, will supply the periscope camera system. This technology utilizes an angled mirror to redirect light entering the telephoto lens toward the image sensor, resulting in a “folded” telephoto setup within the phone.

The implementation of the periscope lens in the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to offer a 5-6x optical zoom compared to the current iPhone 14 Pro’s 3x optical zoom.